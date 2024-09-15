‘Boom’ in sales of gin advent calendars and Christmas boxes for adults

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Last year saw a boom in sales of festive items traditionally aimed at children which were tweaked for adult tastes, according to data from a buy now, pay later provider.

Clearpay said there was a 31% rise in sales of advent calendars containing gin in the run-up to Christmas 2023, compared with the same period in 2022.

Sales of advent calendars aimed at women also jumped by 240% while there was a 463% uplift in sales of Christmas Eve boxes for adults.

Clearpay compared its search and sales data from October to December 2023 with the same period in 2022.

It also commissioned a survey of people who celebrate Christmas, which found more than half (52%) of adults give a festive stocking to their partner.

The most popular stocking fillers include sweet treats, socks, perfume and aftershave, accessories, and make-up and beauty products, according to the research released ahead of the 100-day countdown to Christmas from Monday.

Nearly a fifth (18%) of people surveyed said they have already started their Christmas shopping, with women (20%) being more likely than men (15%) to have already got into the festive spirit.

Rich Bayer, UK country manager at Clearpay, said: “Some savvy shoppers are already ahead of the game and are picking up sought-after items such as advent calendars.”

OnePoll surveyed 2,000 people across the UK in August and September who celebrate Christmas.