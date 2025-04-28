Watch: Huge power outage hits Lisbon causing transport chaos

Footage shows transport chaos in Lisbon after a huge power cut hit parts of Portugal and Spain on Monday (28 April).

Traffic came to a standstill in the capital, sparking travel chaos on the road and train network.

Cities including Madrid, Seville, Barcelona and Valenica have also been left without the internet and electricity, sparking travel mayhem at their airports.

Spain's electricity grid operator Red Electrica has confirmed power outages across the country and said “all resources are being dedicated to solving it”.