Mortgage and contactless rules could be shaken up under FCA plans

Rules on mortgages and contactless payments could be shaken up as part of wider moves to boost economic growth.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is looking into simplifying mortgage rules, which could help homebuyers to secure a property.

It issued a letter in response to the Government on the steps it is taking, and those it could take, to support economic growth.

In the letter, FCA chief executive Nikhil Rathi said the regulator would: “Begin simplifying responsible lending and advice rules for mortgages, supporting home ownership and opening a discussion on the balance between access to lending and levels of defaults.”

The regulator said it would also work with the Government to remove “overlapping standards” such as the Mortgage Charter.

Many lenders signed up to the charter to help borrowers struggling with their repayments amid the higher mortgage rate environment, although banks and building societies were already offering various forms of support.

Mortgage lending rules were toughened after the 2008 financial crisis, to make sure there could be no return to irresponsible lending.

The letter also said that the regulator “could also remove the £100 contactless limit, allowing firms and customers greater flexibility, drawing on US experience, and levelling the playing field with digital wallets”.

The contactless card payment limit has been raised several times over the years.

The FCA said another step it could take would be to set new digital service standards, for example requiring firms to accept electronic verification of death to speed up bereavement claims in insurance.

It also wants to make it easier for businesses to start up and grow.

The regulator said it could indicate more frequently that “we are ‘minded to approve’ promising start-ups to help them secure funding”.

The regulator also said it wants to work with the Treasury to create a legislative framework “that enables relevant firms to conduct limited regulated activities with streamlined conditions”.