Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Biden's dog Commander no longer at White House after biting incidents

President Joe Biden’s dog, Commander, is “not presently on the White House campus” following a series of biting incidents involving White House staff and U.S. Secret Service officers

Via AP news wire
Thursday 05 October 2023 02:54

Biden's dog Commander no longer at White House after biting incidents

Show all 2

President Joe Biden’s dog, Commander, is “not presently on the White House campus” following a series of biting incidents involving White House staff and U.S. Secret Service officers, a spokesperson for first lady Jill Biden said late Wednesday.

Elizabeth Alexander, the first lady’s communications director, said President Biden and his wife care deeply about the safety of White House staff and those who protect them every day.

“They remain grateful for the patience and support of the U.S. Secret Service and all involved, as they continue to work through solutions,” she said in an emailed statement, adding, “Commander is not presently on the White House campus while next steps are evaluated.”

Alexander did not say where the 2-year-old German shepherd was sent.

The statement came hours after White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked at her briefing Wednesday about another allegation that Commander had bitten a White House staffer.

Recommended

Jean-Pierre referred questions to the first lady’s office, which said Commander and Dale Haney, the head groundskeeper at the White House, were playing and that no skin was broken in an incident that was photographed by a tourist and shared with a news organization, which published the image online.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in