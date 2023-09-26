Biden’s dog Commander can’t stop biting people, Secret Service says

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Commander, the Biden family’s 2-year-old German shepherd dog, can’t stop biting people inside the White House.

The dog nipped a Secret Service agent on Monday, according to officials, in what’s believed to be the 11th such incident since Commander entered the White House.

The agent has since spoken with the Secret Service director and is reportedly OK, the Secret Service said.

“Yesterday around 8pm, a Secret Service Uniformed Division police officer came in contact with a First Family pet and was bitten. The officer was treated by medical personnel on complex,” the Secret Service told CNN.

In July, following another incident, the White House said it was working on a new set of training protocols for Commander.

Commander arrived at the White House in 2021 and has been wreaking havoc since.

The Biden’s German shepherd Commander has biten 11 people since entering the White House (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

In November, the German shepherd sent an officer to the hospital for injuries to the arms and thighs.

“I believe it’s only a matter of time before an agent/officer is attacked or bit,” an anonymous staffer said at the time.

In 2021, a previous group of Biden dogs, including the now-deceased Champ and Major, were sent back to Delaware, following a spate of aggressive behaviour.

“[Champ and Major] are still getting acclimated and accustomed to their surroundings and new people. And on Monday, the first family’s younger dog, Major, was surprised by an unfamiliar person and reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual,” then-press secretary Jen Psaki said of an incident involving the White House security detail.

The First Lady has spoken about the difficulties of controlling dogs in the White House

“I’ve been getting obsessed with getting our dogs settled because we have an old dog and we have a very young dog,” Jill Biden said on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2021. “They have to take the elevator, they’re not used to that, and they have to go out on the South Lawn with lots of people watching them. So that’s what I’ve been obsessed with, getting everybody settled and calm.”

Champ died later that year.

In 2022, the Bidens welcomed a cat, Willow, to the White House.