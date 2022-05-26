Palestinian officials: Israel killed Al Jazeera reporter

The Palestinian Authority on Thursday said its investigation into the shooting death of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh proves she was deliberately killed by Israeli forces.

Israel is likely to reject the findings as biased and unfounded.

The Palestinian attorney general, Akram Al Khateeb, announced the results of the investigation at a news conference in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

“The only shooting was by the occupation forces, with the aim of killing,” he said.

Abu Akleh, a veteran Palestinian-American reporter for Al Jazeera’s Arabic service, was shot in the head on May 11 during an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank.

Witnesses and Palestinian officials have said she was hit by Israeli fire. Israel says she was shot during a battle between its soldiers and Palestinian militants. It says that only a ballistic analysis of the bullet -- which is held by the Palestinian Authority -- and the soldiers’ guns can determine who fired the fatal shot.

An AP reconstruction of events has lent support to eyewitnesses who say she was shot by Israeli troops, even though she was wearing a helmet and vest that clearly identified her as media. But the reconstruction said it was impossible to reach a conclusive finding without further forensic analysis.