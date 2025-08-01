Supermarket defends selling Christmas items in July as stock spotted on shelves

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Christmas has arrived early at one branch of UK supermarkets.

Festive products are already appearing on Asda’s shelves and online, some five months before the big day.

Social media users shared images of seasonal treats like Maltesers Mini Reindeers and Haribo Merry Mix on display at the end of July.

One shopper specifically claimed to have bought a Cadbury Mini Snowballs chocolate bar on July 25.

Asda has stressed that the early availability of these items is intended to help customers spread the cost of Christmas. The festive range was accessible both in stores and via the supermarket’s online grocery website.

An Asda spokesperson said: “We know how important it is for our shoppers to be able to spread the cost of Christmas and we start to see searches for Christmas products on Asda.com as early as August.

“Confectionery in particular is one of those items that can be kept aside for those customers who like to get everything prepared in plenty of time.”

An industry expert said the supermarket’s introduction of the themed products at such an early stage could help to boost its sales.

Sarah Coles, head of personal finance at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Every year we say that Christmas is coming earlier, but starting in August has been the norm for some retailers for years.

“For retailers trying to sell us Christmas gifts, there’s less mileage in starting in the summer.

“People will shop early, but once they’ve bought each present, their list is done and dusted. It’s why September will usually see the launch of Christmas departments.

“For supermarkets, there’s a huge opportunity to persuade people they’re stocking up early, on the understanding they’ll end up eating everything, and having to do it all over again.”

open image in gallery Asda said its customers like to buy Christmas-related products with ‘plenty of time’ to spare (Chris Radburn/PA) ( PA Wire )

The British Retail Consortium said on Thursday it predicted food inflation would rise to 6% by the end of the year, and it would “pose significant challenges to household budgets, particularly in the run-up to Christmas”.

Grocery price inflation also rose to 5.2% in July, up from 4.7% a month earlier and the highest level since January 2024, according to market research firm Worldpanel.

Ms Coles said: “For shoppers, as long as we’re not busting the budget, there’s no real harm in getting into the festive spirit early. It’s just important to keep an eye on your spending.

“One sensible option is to keep the receipt from your previous shop and then compare it at the till. If your Christmas treats are taking you beyond what’s affordable, you will need to keep a lid on them until closer to the big day.”