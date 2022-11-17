Pound falls as Jeremy Hunt announces tax rising Autumn Budget

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The pound fell against the dollar after Jeremy Hunt announced the long-awaited Budget.

The chancellor of the Exchequer revealed fiscal plans laden with tax hikes and spending cuts in a bid to create a “stronger, fairer United Kingdom.”

The pound fell 0.8 per cent to $1.1811 as the chancellor announced tax cuts and spending freezes.

The change comes as prime minister Rishi Sunak and Mr Hunt push to return calm to the markets after Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s September mini-Budget plunged the pound to its lowest-ever level against the dollar in history as well as spooking the markets forcing the Bank of England to intervene.

Mr Hunt said he was delivering a “balanced path to stability” which involves “taking difficult decisions”.

On personal taxes, Mr Hunt said he would reduce the threshold at which the 45p rate becomes payable from £150,000 to £125,140.

He said: “Those earning £150,000 or more will pay just over £1,200 more a year.”

Mr Hunt continued: “We are also taking difficult decisions on tax-free allowances. I am maintaining at current levels the income tax personal allowance, higher rate threshold, main national insurance thresholds and the inheritance tax thresholds for a further two years taking us to April 2028. Even after that, we will still have the most generous set of tax-free allowances of any G7 country.”

Jeremy Hunt said his decisions lead to a “substantial tax increase” but said he was not raising headline rates of taxation, adding tax as a percentage of GDP will increase by 1 per cent over the next five years.

On public finances, Jeremy Hunt said: “We are going to grow public spending, but we're going to grow it slower than the economy.

“For the remaining two years of this Spending Review, we will protect the increases in departmental budgets we have already set out in cash terms. And we will then grow resource spending at 1 per cent a year in real terms in the three years that follow.”

Frances O’Grady, general secretary of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), warned against the dangers of austerity in the budget.

The Bank of England criticised the government’s September mini-Budget (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, she said that tough spending cuts are “never easy for working people”.

Ms O’Grady said that George Osborne’s austerity plan had “failed”, amid expectations that Jeremy Hunt will preside over similarly painful cuts.

“We have been suffering weak growth as a country ever since, because it was killing the golden goose.

“If you are starving the NHS, our education and skills system, of funding that has an impact on the economy because we need a healthy workforce, we need educated, skilled and trained workers.

“Now we really need big investment in green infrastructure and our public services, if we’re going to grow.”

Inflation has hit a 41-year-high of 11.1 per cnt (AP)

The decreasing pound value comes as inflation has reached a 41-year-high of 11.1 per cent.

Food prices had their biggest leap upwards since 1977, while surging gas and electricity bills continued to drive the overall rise, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said as it published the latest data.

The Bank of England criticised the disastrous mini-Budget and a failure to spark economic growth since the Covid pandemic.

Pointing to Kwasi Kwarteng’s vast unfunded tax cuts, governor Mr Bailey said on Wednesday that he was told “we didn’t think the UK would do this” at the autumn gathering of the International Monetary Fund.

“It will take longer to rebuild that reputation than it will to correct the gilt curve [government borrowing costs]. We have to tread carefully,” he warned the Commons Treasury committee.

Mr Bailey also highlighted a “dramatic” contrast between the UK’s dismal recovery from the pandemic and growth in the eurozone and the US, which has left the UK economy still smaller than at the end of 2019.

More follows...