The Bank of England is expected to announce its decision on interest rates at midday (Getty Images)

The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates to their highest level in 13 years as it looks to tackle the cost of living crisis gripping the UK.

They are predicted to rise from 0.75 per cent to 1 per cent, a level which has not been seen since the aftermath of the financial crisis in early 2009.

Until recently, the consensus had been that an increase to 1.25 per cent was likely, but a set of increasingly alarming economic indicators has tipped the balance towards a more cautious approach.

The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is meeting on Thursday to discuss new interest rates as the UK faces spiralling inflation fuelled by a surge in energy costs.

Its decision is expected to be announced at midday.

Andrew Bailey, the Bank of England governor, recently warned the bank was “walking a very tight line” between tackling inflation and avoiding a recession.