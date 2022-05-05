Interest rates UK - live: Bank of England expected to reveal hike to highest level in 13 years
Follow updates ahead of decision expected at midday
The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates to their highest level in 13 years as it looks to tackle the cost of living crisis gripping the UK.
They are predicted to rise from 0.75 per cent to 1 per cent, a level which has not been seen since the aftermath of the financial crisis in early 2009.
Until recently, the consensus had been that an increase to 1.25 per cent was likely, but a set of increasingly alarming economic indicators has tipped the balance towards a more cautious approach.
The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is meeting on Thursday to discuss new interest rates as the UK faces spiralling inflation fuelled by a surge in energy costs.
Its decision is expected to be announced at midday.
Andrew Bailey, the Bank of England governor, recently warned the bank was “walking a very tight line” between tackling inflation and avoiding a recession.
Another one to come?
Members of the Monetary Policy Committee from the Bank of England have already raised rates at each of its past three meetings to try to rein in inflation.
The one today is expected to increase interest rates to 1 per cent.
Economists from Investec, an international banking group, are pencilling in another rate hike in August to 1.25 per cent.
Warning over mortgages
Paul Johnson from the Institute For Fiscal Studies has warned of the impact on people’s mortgages of the expected interest rates hike.
“We are still at historically staggeringly low levels of interest rates,” he told Radio 4’s Today programme. “So you look at it that way and think one quarter of a percent, half a percent, still a very low level, that doesn’t look very dramatic.
The director added: “On the other hand, of course, if you’ve got a mortgage and it goes up by half a percent or 1% proportionally that’s a very big increase.
“That could be doubling your mortgage interest payments over a period of time, so even small changes now, at least down the line once people certain fixed rates run through, could have really big effects on people who have got significant mortgages.”
PA
What are we expecting today?
The Bank of England is poised to raise interest rates to their highest level in 13 years as it seeks to rein in rising living costs.
Its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meets on Thursday to deliver its latest decision on rates.
Ben Chapman, our business correspondent, has more:
Mortgage borrowers face living-costs squeeze as rates look set to rise
Bank of England expected to raise base rate to highest level in 13 years as walks ‘very fine line’ between cooling inflation and avoiding recession
Good morning. Welcome to our live coverage as we await the Bank of England’s decision on interest rates.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies