Will Trump’s Truth Social flotation dig him out of his financial hole?

With one bound, he is free. So goes the story of Donald Trump.

One moment, the former president is a commercial busted flush, drowning in lawsuits over his business and tax affairs and facing the distinctly possible threat of having to sell his eponymous properties across North America or his beloved Mar-a-Lago country club in Palm Beach. The next moment, he is soaring up the wealth charts, on his way to reclaiming a spot as one of the world’s richest men. It’s unreal. But then, not much about Trump ever does turn out to be real.

He trades in empty boasts and falsehoods. He’s got where he is by stirring a whirlwind of activity. Stopping would risk exposure; better to keep spinning.