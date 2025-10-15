It's hardly rocket science to say that a clear business goal underpinned by a robust strategy and a creatively inspired plan of action is critical for any business to succeed, but what can so often be overlooked or underestimated is the ability to pivot, at pace, to reflect changing market conditions and a u-turn in customer preferences.

And change for us all is critical. In fact, when you examine the meaning of ‘dynamic’, the word directly relates to constant change, activity or progress. For someone to be regarded as dynamic, they must embody positivity, energy and fresh ideas.

For all businesses these qualities are critical, but right now, at a time where the cost to do business continues to squeeze profitability in every direction, this has never been more important, especially given the number of moving parts. We all know that our footing can falter in the blink of an eye. From a PR gaffe or a celebrity’s fall from grace to major political upheaval or a violent act of nature, a future that had previously seemed on the right tracks can be derailed in a heartbeat, and as a business leader, you must take stock and take action. Now. Or better still, yesterday.

Of course, no one has the ability to see into the future, in business or in life. But we can prepare for Plans B, C, D and E. We must look to our left and right, rather than simply ahead. No matter how focussed we are on our ultimate end goal, we must retain our curiosity about the world around us. We must be curious about our customers. Curious about consumers. And, crucially, curious about our competition.

What the businesses on the E2E Dynamic 100 track 2025 have in common is their ability to look all around them. Their success can be directly linked to their ability to assess the wider landscape as well as the far horizon. Their ability to ask questions, such as ‘what are others doing?’, ‘what’s working and what isn’t?’ and ‘what did I miss?’ may be uncomfortable at times, but this is how previously undiscovered gems can be spotted and polished to glittering perfection. It’s all about looking hard and digging deep enough.

Resilience

While we must take the time to rejoice in good news, and there is no denying that we can taint our professional or personal wins by entertaining thoughts of doubt. However, considering the difficult thoughts is also a true leader’s secret weapon. Considering the ‘what ifs’ before the celebratory champagne has gone flat may be considered pessimism, but it is also a fast track to resilience. It may not be needed, but knowing we have a plan of action should the worst happen brings a safety net of sorts. It may not prevent a fall, but it may well provide a softer landing and limit the damage.

Looking at the Dynamic Track, it’s clear that speed is also a critical factor for success. All of the businesses listed will have moved at pace to innovate, to adapt, to evolve. While being the first to the party can result in costly mistakes, if you hang back, you will be left behind.

After all, so many themes have emerged over recent years, few of which could have been predicted. The move from real world to online and the dominance of digital few of us could have predicted as we cheerfully shopped at Woollies and WHSmith’s on the high street.

And, while prioritising the environment is now glaringly obvious, this didn’t really seem to enter the realm of business in any meaningful way until Anita Roddick’s Body Shop shone a light on the role we, as individuals, could play. And now, sustainability is the driver for many a successful business, and this shows no sign of slowing down.

We didn’t see the Covid-19 pandemic coming and those who were able to pivot overnight reaped the rewards. For many, the transition to a new way of working simply couldn’t be achieved in a workable timescale and as a result, they fell by the wayside, while those who were already exploring different paths could seize exciting new opportunities and run with them, unthreatened by competition. Lessons for us all, most definitely.

Whether you’re serving local customers or selling products or services right across the globe, I believe, the secrets to success are much the same. Be dynamic. Be curious. Be brave. Don’t be afraid to try something new. And, when looking forwards, also look to your left and right.

And, as a little word of advice, don’t forget glance behind now and then. In our race to be fit for the future, we can often lose sight of our heritage, our history, our story. After all, it is the things we have experienced, failed at and honed through years of practice and hard graft that makes our business truly unique and so very special as it is this that will make us a truly exceptional business, wherever we may be.

