E2E Dynamic 100 Track 2025 Revealed

The E2E Dynamic 100 track for 2025 in partnership with The Independent has been officially revealed. This yearly compilation highlights the 100 fastest-growing companies in the UK that meet a strict threshold: annual turnover exceeding £25 million over the last two years. The ranking methodology focuses on absolute turnover growth between the two most recent official filing periods, with the list serving as a key indicator of economic momentum within the UK's high-turnover enterprises.

Founder and CEO of E2E, Shalini Khemka CBE commented “Turnover growth isn’t just a big number on a spreadsheet; it’s proof that customers keep choosing you again and again. That's what we're celebrating, companies that nurture their communities and seize opportunities for growth.”

Amongst the top 100 are:

Specsavers Optical Superstores Limited

Specsavers Optical Superstores Limited is one of the UK’s largest optometry and eyewear retail groups, serving over 40 million customers worldwide each year. As a vertically integrated business, it operates both retail optical superstores and supports partner-owned practices, offering eye tests, hearing care and a wide range of eyewear solutions.

Identity Global

Identity Global is a leading experiential events agency delivering world-class brand experiences across the UK and beyond. Merging creativity with cutting-edge technology, the company produces high-impact events for global clients. With a team of over 150 specialists and an impressive portfolio of large-scale events, the Identity Global continues to drive innovation, growth and employment within the live events industry.

Reds10 (UK) Limited

Reds10 (UK) Limited is a leading off-site construction specialist redefining how the UK builds. Specialising in modular solutions for public sector clients, the company has delivered over 150 major projects across education, healthcare, defence, and justice sectors. It has also expanded its manufacturing capacity, acquiring a fifth factory in East Yorkshire, enabling the production of up to 4,000 units annually. Reds10's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and job creation positions it as a dynamic force in the UK's construction industry.

Each company featured in the E2E Dynamic 100 meets specific criteria that place them among the top 100 UK businesses in terms of turnover, showcasing their success and their ability to inspire and shape future organisations within their sectors.

