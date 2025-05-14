E2E International 100 list for 2025 revealed

In collaboration with The Independent, E2E is delighted to present the E2E International 100 list, showcasing the outstanding accomplishments of the top 100 global businesses headquartered in the UK. These companies have demonstrated successful expansion into international markets, achieved the strongest revenue growth over the past two years, and created a successful business model that has put them in the top echelon of international businesses.

The list was carefully compiled using comprehensive reliable data from Experian and Creditsafe, ensuring a meticulous and credible selection process that recognises only those companies with proven contributions to the international business landscape.

Our headline partner for the E2E 100 Series 2025 is Universal Partners.

Spanning various sectors and industries, from manufacturing, retail, hospitality, IT services, food and beverage, recruitment and import and export, these league tables serve as a testament to the incredible achievements of UK entrepreneurs driving global success.

Featured in the list and demonstrating extraordinary growth are:

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Limited – A powerhouse in the global cosmetics industry, Charlotte Tilbury has scaled rapidly through its strong D2C model, celebrity-driven campaigns, and presence in key international markets such as the US and Middle East.

Cycle Pharmaceuticals Ltd – Specialising in treatments for rare diseases, Cycle Pharma has expanded its footprint across Europe and North America, using digital innovation and regulatory expertise to drive growth.

Vivienne Westwood Limited – An iconic fashion brand with a renewed global momentum, Vivienne Westwood has leveraged heritage with sustainability-focused strategies, expanding its retail and online presence worldwide.

This initiative stands as a powerful testament to the exceptional calibre of UK enterprises, highlighting their commitment to excellence, impressive revenue growth, and successful expansion into international markets. Their groundbreaking business strategies not only set them apart within their sectors but also resonate nationwide and globally.

Highlighting talent from every corner of the UK, this list highlights the rich diversity of global businesses and the monumental successes they have achieved despite navigating through the challenges of an uncertain economic landscape.

As the Founder and CEO of E2E:

“The E2E International 100 list celebrates the phenomenal achievements of UK businesses that have not only expanded successfully into international markets but have also shown exceptional revenue growth and innovative business models. This recognition underscores the resilience and ingenuity of our entrepreneurs, highlighting their pivotal role in driving the global success of the UK’s business landscape. It’s truly inspiring to see such a diverse array of talent and leadership navigating and excelling in an unpredictable economic climate. Congratulations to all the remarkable businesses featured in this year’s list!”

Andrew Morley, CRO at The Independent, added:

“We are incredibly proud to partner with E2E in celebrating the remarkable achievements of these top 100 businesses. Their success stories reflect the dynamic and resilient nature of the UK’s business community, and their ability to thrive on the international stage is a testament to their innovative spirit and dedication. This list not only honours their hard work and success but also serves as an inspiration for other businesses striving to make their mark globally. Congratulations to all the honourees on this well-deserved recognition.”

The tracks are independently compiled by Creditsafe, and Experian according to specific criteria and official data, ensuring a trusted and transparent process.

Each track is supported by our partners: Universal Partners (Headline Partner), Lioncroft, Creditsafe and Experian.

For more information and to see the full E2E International 100 2025 list click here .

To find out more about E2E, visit https://www.e2exchange.com/