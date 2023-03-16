How Experian is pushing for more diversity in the data industry

It is essential for organisations to create an inclusive environment where people feel welcome and empowered to be their authentic selves. This approach allows businesses to tap into a wealth of different perspectives and insights that stem from individuals’ diverse backgrounds and experiences. Furthermore, it fosters dynamism and adaptability, enabling businesses to succeed in an ever-changing landscape.

However, the reality is that the corporate world has often been too slow in prioritising diversity and unwilling to hold themselves accountable with regards to how they recruit, train, and progress their workforce. This has often resulted in significant demographic disparities in certain sectors that are stereotypically associated with a certain section of society.

This is especially true of the data industry. Data science is transforming the way the world works, but it’s no secret that currently there aren’t enough women, or other diverse groups, pursuing this career path.

In fact, according to a recent piece of research from Experian, only one fifth of women studying at degree level are currently thinking about pursuing a career working in data. Most female students are apparently put off because the don’t think they have the right set of skills, with nearly half (48 per cent) suggesting they’d ruled out this career path due to a lack of confidence with science or maths.

At Experian, we would love to see this change and we are incredibly proud of the steps we’ve taken to address this issue in recent years.

For example,to raise awareness of the opportunities available to students of all backgrounds, Experian recently partnered with The Data Inspiration Group to support its Digdata initiative , a programme of bite-sized, virtual work-experience challenges, live online career panels and classroom resources. Digdata is designed for all students in secondary and tertiary education, as well as teaching staff and career leaders.

As data teams increase their roles and influence, the skills required to be successful go beyond numeracy. A career working with data requires people who are creative problem solvers, inquisitive thinkers, and good communicators – skills that are transferable from all curriculum subjects and that are relevant to multiple industry sectors.

We have also worked in partnership with Code First Girls , an initiative that teaches women to code for free and develops female talent in tech. We’ve sponsored and delivered four coding courses to 180 women, as well as placing 10 women through the CFG Nanodegree programme, which will lead to full time employment.

Further to this, as part of our Early Careers programme, we recruited over 100 graduates, apprentices, and placement students in 2022, where women make up 54% of the data related roles.

These new joiners, as well as the wider female workforce, have access to a range of exciting opportunities to progress their careers, which includesa women only development programme called ‘Accelerate’, and the 30% Club that provides both mentors and mentees to help boost female representation within business.

This is all underpinned by the incredible work being conducted by the Women in Experian employee resource group (ERG), who are continuously driving change and building awareness across Experian, raising the standard for everyone.

We aspire to have a workforce that’s as rich in diversity as the people who use our services and that’s one of the many reasons we’re so excited by the E2E Female 100 mission. Together we want to empower and encourage women to reach their true potential, inspiring, educating and supporting the next generation who can help shape the future.

About Experian

Experian is the world’s leading global information services company. During life’s big moments – from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers – we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organisations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 21,700 people operating across 30 countries and every day we’re investing in new technologies, talented people, and innovation to help all our clients maximise every opportunity. With corporate headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, we are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.