Quantexa boss: “We need to make the UK a Major player in the world of AI software”

In this short interview, the co-founder of Quantexa stresses the importance of networking to a B2B software company, and explains how it helps him connect with customers including 30 of the 50 largest banks in the world.

He goes on to talk about how Quantexa is adapting and thriving in a rapidly changing world, and embracing the latest gen AI capabilities to become a leader in data intelligence.

