The Social Element Founder on raising her agency’s profile and future focus
In this video, Tamara Littleton, founder of The Social Element, shares how networking has been central to raising the agency’s profile and driving its success with global brands like Dr Pepper, Visa and Nissan.
She reflects on the value of continual learning and growth as a leader, while also embracing a new chapter as Chair. This shift has given her the space to focus on Polpeo, her second business, which specialises in delivering crisis simulation training for organisations worldwide.
For more information and to see the full E2E Job Creation 100 2025 track, click here.
To find out more about E2E, visit https://www.e2exchange.com/