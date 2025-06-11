Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Redbrain CEO: “E2E acknowledgement is a great benchmark of our performance”

Jared Owen, CEO of Google shopping business Redbrain, reflects on the company’s origins following EU legislation change, and the formation of its model.

Partner Content
Wednesday 11 June 2025 08:36 BST
Redbrain CEO: “E2E acknowledgement is a great benchmark of our performance”

Owen describes being included in the E2E Tech 100 as a great benchmark for the business to understand how its performing in the tech space, and outlines the investment journey the company is about to embark on in order to achieve that next stage of growth.

For more information and to see the full E2E Tech 100 2025 list click here.

To find out more about E2E, visit https://www.e2exchange.com/

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in