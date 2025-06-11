Redbrain CEO: “E2E acknowledgement is a great benchmark of our performance”
Jared Owen, CEO of Google shopping business Redbrain, reflects on the company’s origins following EU legislation change, and the formation of its model.
Owen describes being included in the E2E Tech 100 as a great benchmark for the business to understand how its performing in the tech space, and outlines the investment journey the company is about to embark on in order to achieve that next stage of growth.
