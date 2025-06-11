Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Universal Partners co-founder on the “interesting benefits” of partnering with the E2E Tech 100

Dhaval Patel is the co-founder and chairman of Universal Partners, a financial organisation that deals with cross-border currency transfers.

Partner Content
Wednesday 11 June 2025 08:35 BST
Universal Partners co-founder on the “interesting benefits” of partnering with the E2E Tech 100

Partnering with E2E for the Tech 100, allows Universal Partners to support and network with fast-growing entrepreneurs and disruptors, and learn about their growth trajectory and where the tech industry is headed.

For Universal Partners, the future holds further AI integration, and acquiring different licenses outside the UK, allowing them to further service clients and provide them with different products.

For more information and to see the full E2E Tech 100 2025 list click here.

To find out more about E2E, visit https://www.e2exchange.com/

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in