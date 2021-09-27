Liveupdated1632726405

Fuel crisis UK – live: Boris Johnson ‘considering’ using army to supply petrol as competition law suspended

Grant Shapps says fuel crisis is 'manufactured' and blames haulage association

The prime minister is said to be considering whether to call in soldiers to deliver fuel to petrol stations after a weekend of panic buying.

Competition law was suspended for the fuel industry last night by Kwasi Kwarteng, the business secretary, to improve communication between suppliers so they can target areas in need.

Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, refused to rule out requesting military assistance to meet the shortage in fuel tanker drivers. He said the industry was “100 to 200” drivers short.

Panic buying of fuel began after a BP executive expressed concern that the lorry driver shortage could impact its ability to keep up with fuel deliveries, in leaked comments.

The surge in demand led the Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) to warn that as many as two-thirds of its membership of nearly 5,500 independent outlets were out of fuel on Sunday, with the rest of them “partly dry and running out soon”.

Boris Johnson considering bringing in army to deliver fuel

The prime minister is said to be considering whether to order the assistance of soldiers to tackle the fuel crisis, according to reports.

Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, yesterday refused to rule out bringing in soldiers to drive fuel lorries amid an industry shortage.

Liam James27 September 2021 08:06

