The creditors of Thames Water have put a new rescue plan together which is being submitted today to Ofwat. Under the new plans, £5.4bn of funding will be provided and some investors will write off up to £12.5bn of debt. The regulator must approve the plans to avoid the company going into temporary nationalisation.
Meanwhile, the FTSE 100 hit new record highs yesterday as stock markets largely ignored the US government being in shutdown, while Thursday will see a new company debut on the London Stock Exchange - a data centre company called Firmi, which is the first Nasdaq-LSE dual listing in decades.
Elsewhere, Elon Musk’s net worth briefly surpassed half a trillion dollars, Greggs confirmed they are raising prices again and David Beckham was paid out £26m in dividends by the company which controls his brands and media work.
Business and Money - 2 October
Morning all - as usual, plenty to get through this morning.
Key names featuring include Tescos, Greggs, Elon Musk and...David Beckham. Why not?
We’ll start with Thames Water though and try to unravel some of the latest mess.
