Business news live - Government borrowing in September hits highest level since Covid

The UK government borrowed £20.2bn in September - the difference between public income and spending - which is the highest level for the month since Covid.
The figure was in line with OBR forecasts but “cumulative borrowing is still significantly above the OBR forecast and the latest release still paints a picture of deteriorating public finances,” said RSM UK chief economist Thomas Pugh. “The chancellor will probably have to raise around £30bn at the budget in the autumn,” he added.
Elsewhere, Pizza Hut’s dine-in restaurant firm has gone into administration, while the finance chief at discount retailer B&M has quit after a £7m oversight. Meanwhile, challenger bank Zopa has released a new high-interest savings account offering a 4.75 per cent rate to customers, ahead of tomorrow’s inflation data which is likely to show a 4 per cent rate for September.
Trade talks about ‘hard yards’ rather than photo opportunities, says Starmer
Whisky negotiations with the US are about “the hard yards” rather than “one-off photo opportunities”, the Prime Minister has said in a rebuke to First Minister John Swinney.
Mr Swinney has made securing a deal to cut whisky tariffs with the US a key part of his premiership in recent months, meeting President Donald Trump on a number of occasions this year in the hopes of reducing the levies.
The First Minister’s involvement in the talks comes despite international trade being a reserved issue, with the UK Government in the lead.
Speaking to a group of Scottish journalists in Downing Street on Monday, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “Negotiations and getting the trade deals you want… is about the hard yards of negotiation and that’s what we’ve been up to.”
Rachel Reeves will 'have to raise around £30bn at the budget'
Thomas Pugh, chief economist at tax and consulting firm RSM UK said today’s figures mean Rachel Reeves will need to find about £30bn in the Budget.
“Today’s release had a little bit of good news for the chancellor. Government borrowing came in almost bang in line with the OBR forecast in September, which is positive after August’s borrowing overshoot. What’s more, cumulative borrowing so far this year was revised down a little,” he said.
“The bigger picture, though, is that cumulative borrowing is still significantly above the OBR forecast and the latest release still paints a picture of deteriorating public finances. The chancellor will probably have to raise around £30bn at the budget in the autumn.
“Crucially, the current budget deficit, which is now what matters for the fiscal rules, came in at -£13.4bn, £1.2bn above the OBR forecast and is now cumulatively £13.0bn higher for the fiscal year so far. That is the number that matters for the chancellor’s fiscal mandate and is even less positive than the headline numbers suggest.
“Looking ahead to the budget in the autumn, we are pencilling in tax increases of around £30bn. We expect fiscal drag, NICs base broadening and a salami slicing of other tax increases to do the bulk of the work with some pencilled in spending cuts to help at the end of the decade.”
UK borrowing costs top £20.2bn in September
Government borrowing costs hit £20.2bn in September, in line with OBR expectations but the highest for the month since Covid.
The figure was more than £1.5bn higher than the same period a year ago, while overall borrowing for the first half of the year is nearly £100bn.
ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said: “Last month saw the highest September borrowing for five years.
“Debt interest, the cost of providing public services and benefits all increased compared with last year, more than offsetting the rise in receipts from central government taxes and national insurance contributions.
“Likewise, the first six months of the financial year saw the highest overall deficit since 2020.”
Morning all, lots to come during the next few hours, starting with the latest UK financial data affecting you (or paid for by you in this case): inheritance tax levels, plus the latest borrowing data.
Next month’s Budget is on everyone’s agenda so these - plus tomorrow’s inflation figures - are important numbers.
