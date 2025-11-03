Business news live - Banks bet on interest rate cut this week and UK household bills rise 8% in a year
In a fairly sudden change of approach, several major banks are now predicting that the Bank of England will cut interest rates this week down to 3.75 per cent.
The MPC’s next meeting comes on Thursday 6 November and, up until only a few weeks ago, few if any thought there would be a cut pre-Budget - most didn’t expect one until 2026. But the combination of fewer jobs vacancies as companies cut back on hiring, and inflation unexpectedly flattening out in September, now has the like of Barclays and Goldman Sachs believing that a split vote will result in a November cut in a boost to mortgage seekers.
Meanwhile, the price of oil has pushed higher as Opec pauses its output hikes, while gold has crept back above $4,000 after a steep recent decline.
Barclays join calls for interest rates cut
Last week Goldman Sachs said they think a rate cut is in the offing, and now Barclays have joined them.
Noting that “shop price data point to further disinflation in October”, Barclays analysts have suggested the Bank of England’s MPC members will provide a split vote - they predict 5-4 - but the ultimate outcome will be a cut.
“We acknowledge the decision remains finely balanced, but expect the recent downside inflation and labour market news to tip the vote to a cut,” read the analysis note, from Jack Meaning and Silvia Ardagna.
Food inflation is a key tipping point in the vote, they predict, and it appears to be on the way down (disinflation).
Inflation data behind change of heart on interest rate cuts
Rewind the tape a few weeks and banks, economists and analysts were unified in their belief: no interest rate cut pre-Budget, quite possibly none for the rest of 2025.
However, inflation data for September changed all that.
We didn’t hit 4% as expected, and now the worst is expected to have passed.
On the back of that, jobs data came in weaker again too as companies continued to reign in the hiring and vacancies were down to a multi-year low.
Now, more than one bank has changed its tune.
We’ll start today with interest rates talk ahead of the MPC meeting, which comes on Thursday.
