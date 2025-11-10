Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Liveupdated

Business news live: Troubled Guinness maker appoints new CEO and the job type AI threatens most in 2026

Stock market news plus latest business and personal finance updates from Monday

Karl Matchett
Monday 10 November 2025 08:01 GMT
(Getty Images for Diageo Beer Com)

UK businesses continue to hope for the best and prepare for the worst ahead of the Budget announcement later this month, with latest reports suggesting lawyers and accountants using LLPs might not be quite as hard hit as first feared - but self-employed people, landlords and those with investment income could be asked to shoulder more of the burden.

Among the biggest plc companies, Diageo have announced former Tesco boss Sir Dave Lewis as their new chief executive, ending a months-long search for a new CEO, with Lewis set to start from January at the drinks-maker which has struggled across the year.

US stock market futures show a sharp rise ahead of trading later today, with news that the longest-ever government shutdown might be finally coming to an end. The S&P 500 is set to open up more than 0.7 per cent higher, with the Nasdaq more than 1.3 per cent up.

Follow The Independent's live coverage of the latest stock markets and business news here:

Business and Money - live: 10 November

Morning all - another week starts, another bunch of people fearing that the Budget is going to leave them worse off.

We’ll bring you the latest money matters around what the chancellor might or might not do, how you can continue to look after your own household finances and where the best places are for your savings to be right now.

As ever, we’ll also have the top business news, stock market movements and more.

Karl Matchett10 November 2025 08:01

Comments

