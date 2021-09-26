Supply chain crisis - live: Emergency visas ‘not enough’ to tackle shortages, amid panic-buying chaos at pumps
Timelapse footage shows how long motorists queue for fuel
The government’s plans to recruit 5,000 lorry drivers to tackle Britain’s supply chain crisis have been criticised as “too little, too late” after panic buying hit petrol stations across the country.
Business groups said the temporary visa scheme - which also extends to 5,500 poultry workers and is due to run out on Christmas Eve - were the equivalent of “throwing a thimble of water on a bonfire.”
It came after retailers warned ministers had just 10 days to save Christmas from significant disruption due to the shortage of up to 100,000 HGV drivers across the UK.
Motorists were still scrambling to find fuel on Sunday morning as suppliers struggled to keep up with increased demand. Some ambulance workers and carers have reported difficulties in finding fuel over the weekend amid warnings that the situation is “going to get worse before its better”.
Grant Shapps blames ‘leak’ to media for fuel crisis
Here’s the full quote where Grant Shapps blamed a ‘leak’ to the media for the fuel crisis - which he described as a “rather manufactured situation”.
He told Sky News: “There was a meeting which took place about 10 days ago, a private meeting in which one of the haulage associations decided to leak the details to media, and that has created, as we have seen, quite a large degree of concern as people naturally react to those things.
“The good news is there is plenty of fuel, the bad news is if everyone carries on buying it when they don’t need it then we will continue to have queues.
“Sooner or later everyone’s cars will be more or less filled up, there won’t be anywhere else to put fuel. It’s not like the toilet roll crisis at the beginning of the pandemic where people could stockpile it, therefore it will come to an end.
“We just appeal to people to be sensible, fill up when you normally would. We’ve got this big package in place today in order to help alleviate the pressure and we ask people to do their part.”
Britain’s fuel crisis a ‘manufactured situation’, says Shapps
Transport minister Grant Shapps described the fuel crisis as a “manufactured situation” as he appealed to the public to “be sensible”.
Speaking to Trevor Phillips on Sky News, he sought to defend the government’s U-turn on foreign visas from criticism that it was “too little, too late”.
He claimed the problems at petrol stations across Britain were caused by a briefing to the media by a road haulage association earlier this week.
Mr Shapps also cast the blame on the pandemic, adding: “Coronavirus has created massive shortages of lorry drivers throughout Europe and the world and stopped us testing them.”
He said: “There is plenty of fuel, there is no shortage of fuel within the country,” he said, urging motorists to 'fill their cars as they normally would'.
Panic buying leaves motorists frustrated at fuel shortage
Motorists are still taking to social media to express their frustration at fuel shortages following two days of panic buying.
The issue first emerged on Thursday when BP announced it was restriction supplies at up to 100 out of its 1,200 sites.
Since then several operators, including Esso, Shell and Sainsbury’s, have reported a strain on supplies due to the increased demand and EG Group has imposed a £30 fuel limit at its 400 stations.
There are more than 8,000 petrol stations across the UK in total.
‘They think it’s the end of the world’: Panic buying at the pumps
Panic buying caused traffic gridlock and frayed tempers yesterday, with long queues of motorists at fuel stations across the country.
There were reports of fights on forecourts as some suppliers limited supplies due to the increased demand.
In Edinburgh some motorists blamed the media for the scramble, while others expressed relief at finding petrol stations that had not yet been overwhelmed.
Exasperated drivers take aim at ‘crazy’ panic buying as pumps run dry
‘Everybody’s just got to be sensible’ says one motorist — but many find common sense in equally short supply
HGV driver visa plan ‘too little, too late’
Marc Fels, director of the HGV Recruitment Centre, has described the plans to offer temporary visas to 5,000 foreign lorry drivers as “too little” and “too late”.
He told BBC Breakfast: “Every additional driver that is coming into the sector at the moment is going to be of benefit.
“But I feel this is too little, because the numbers coming in, 5,000, is not going to make a very large dent on the 90,000-100,000 that we are perceived to be short.
“And too late because we have been understanding these problems have been coming as early as April this year, so we are moving into October and only now are the Government coming up with these solutions when this has been an issue since April.”
Emergency visas ‘insufficient’ to solve supply chain crisis, say business groups
Last night the government confirmed that it would issue temporary visas to 5,000 foreign lorry drivers and 5,500 poultry workers in a bid to tackle Britain’s supply chain crisis.
Transport secretary said the scheme would run out on Christmas Eve and also outlined plans to increase the number of HGV tests taking place.
However business groups criticised the move as “insufficient” to prevent Christmas from being hit by disruption and compared it to “throwing a thimble of water on a bonfire”.
Emergency visas for 5,000 foreign lorry drivers will run out on Christmas Eve
The hunt is on to also find 5,500 poultry staff to tackle shortages – but visas will only ‘be valid until 24 December’
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of the UK’s supply chain crisis caused by the shortage of lorry drivers in the UK.
