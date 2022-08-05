Recession - live: BoE governor criticised for saying pay rises will fuel inflation
Inflation will reach 13 per cent by the end of the year, the Bank predicts
The Bank of England governor has been criticised for saying pay rises will fuel inflation.
The Bank yesterday increased interest rates to 1.75 per cent - the highest in 27 years - while warning that Britain will plunge into a year-long recession this autumn.
Governor Andrew Bailey urged workers to limit their demands for a pay rise this year warning of the impact of high inflation on those who don’t have “bargaining power”.
“If everybody tries to beat inflation, it doesn’t come down, it gets worse, that’s the problem,” Mr Bailey said.
However, his suggestion was met with strong criticism as unions urged it was “not for hard-pressed workers to cut back even further.”
Kate Bell, head of economics at TUC: “Without wage increases, working people will simply stop spending on anything non-essential – and that will hurt our high streets, damage business and make a recession very likely, putting jobs at risk up and down the country.”
Not time for ‘hard-pressed’ workers to make cuts, TUC official says
Commenting on the Governor of the Bank of England’s suggestion that workers’ pay should not keep up with the cost of living and that workers with bargaining power in particular should show restraint, TUC Head of Economics Kate Bell said:
“It’s time for companies to rein in their profits – not for hard pressed workers to cut back even further.
“After the longest and harshest wage squeeze in 200 years, working people in every part of the country are suffering a huge fall in living standards as prices soar.
“With incomes set to fall even further and the economy teetering on the brink of recession, it’s now more than ever that workers need a pay rise.
“Without wage increases, working people will simply stop spending on anything non-essential – and that will hurt our high streets, damage business and make a recession very likely, putting jobs at risk up and down the country.
“Making sure people can put food on the table for their family is not going to push up inflation.
“'If the Governor is worried that some workers might miss out on negotiated pay rises, he should encourage all workers to join a union.”
Andrew Bailey denies Bank was too slow to act over soaring inflation
Governor Andrew Bailey has also today denied criticism that the Bank was too slow to act over soaring inflation.
It came after claims from politicians, including Attorney General Suella Braverman, that the Bank was asleep at the wheel and allowed inflation to get out of control.
Mr Bailey told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme said he does not believe the Bank acted too slowly and that earlier action could have brought forward a recession.
“We don’t make policy with the benefit of hindsight,” he added.
“I’d challenge anyone sitting here a year, two years ago, to say there will be war on Ukraine and it will have this effect on inflation.”
Read the full story here
Bank of England governor urges workers to limit pay rise demands to curb inflation
With the Bank of England’s interest rate increases came governor Andrew Bailey’s suggestion that workers should limit their demands for a pay rise this year warning of the impact of high inflation on those who don’t have ‘bargaining power’.
Andrew Bailey said the problem was one “we all have to be very conscious of" hours after he warned households will suffer the deepest fall in living standards on record as the UK plunges into a yearlong recession this autumn.
Calling for wage restraint, Mr Bailey said: “If everybody tries to beat inflation, it doesn’t come down, it gets worse, that’s the problem.”
He added: “There’s a second problem. I put this in terms of high pay rises and high price increases, because in that world it’s the people who are least well off who are worst affected, because they don’t have the bargaining power. I think that is something that broadly we all have to be very conscious of.”
ICYMI: UK faces long recession and deepest plunge in living standards on record
Yesterday the Bank of England announced that interest rates would be increased to 1.75 per cent, in addition to an ominous warning that Britain will plunge into a year-long recession this autumn in which households will be hit by the deepest fall in living standards on record.
In one of its bleakest ever assessments of UK economic prospects, the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said inflation will now peak at 13.3 per cent in the final three months of this year as average energy bills treble from £1,200 in 2021 to £3,500 by October.
The economy is now forecast to shrink in five consecutive quarters for the first time since the global financial crash of 2008.
More below from our business correspondent, Ben Chapman:
UK faces deepest plunge in living standards on record, Bank of England warns
Country to enter recession this year and economy on course to shrink for five straight quarters
Welcome
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live blog coverage following yesterday’s interest rate announcement. We’ll be bringing the latest updates as the nation reacts to the Bank’s recession warning.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies