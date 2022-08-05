Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1659693616

Recession - live: BoE governor criticised for saying pay rises will fuel inflation

Inflation will reach 13 per cent by the end of the year, the Bank predicts

Thomas Kingsley
Friday 05 August 2022 11:00
Comments
Bank of England raises interest rates to 1.75% as recession predicted later this year

The Bank of England governor has been criticised for saying pay rises will fuel inflation.

The Bank yesterday increased interest rates to 1.75 per cent - the highest in 27 years - while warning that Britain will plunge into a year-long recession this autumn.

Governor Andrew Bailey urged workers to limit their demands for a pay rise this year warning of the impact of high inflation on those who don’t have “bargaining power”.

“If everybody tries to beat inflation, it doesn’t come down, it gets worse, that’s the problem,” Mr Bailey said.

However, his suggestion was met with strong criticism as unions urged it was “not for hard-pressed workers to cut back even further.”

Kate Bell, head of economics at TUC: “Without wage increases, working people will simply stop spending on anything non-essential – and that will hurt our high streets, damage business and make a recession very likely, putting jobs at risk up and down the country.”

Recommended

1659693616

Not time for ‘hard-pressed’ workers to make cuts, TUC official says

Commenting on the Governor of the Bank of England’s suggestion that workers’ pay should not keep up with the cost of living and that workers with bargaining power in particular should show restraint, TUC Head of Economics Kate Bell said:

“It’s time for companies to rein in their profits – not for hard pressed workers to cut back even further.

“After the longest and harshest wage squeeze in 200 years, working people in every part of the country are suffering a huge fall in living standards as prices soar.

“With incomes set to fall even further and the economy teetering on the brink of recession, it’s now more than ever that workers need a pay rise.

“Without wage increases, working people will simply stop spending on anything non-essential – and that will hurt our high streets, damage business and make a recession very likely, putting jobs at risk up and down the country.

“Making sure people can put food on the table for their family is not going to push up inflation.

“'If the Governor is worried that some workers might miss out on negotiated pay rises, he should encourage all workers to join a union.”

(Rex)
Thomas Kingsley5 August 2022 11:00
1659692898

Andrew Bailey denies Bank was too slow to act over soaring inflation

Governor Andrew Bailey has also today denied criticism that the Bank was too slow to act over soaring inflation.

It came after claims from politicians, including Attorney General Suella Braverman, that the Bank was asleep at the wheel and allowed inflation to get out of control.

Mr Bailey told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme said he does not believe the Bank acted too slowly and that earlier action could have brought forward a recession.

“We don’t make policy with the benefit of hindsight,” he added.

“I’d challenge anyone sitting here a year, two years ago, to say there will be war on Ukraine and it will have this effect on inflation.”

Read the full story here

Thomas Kingsley5 August 2022 10:48
1659692769

Bank of England governor urges workers to limit pay rise demands to curb inflation

With the Bank of England’s interest rate increases came governor Andrew Bailey’s suggestion that workers should limit their demands for a pay rise this year warning of the impact of high inflation on those who don’t have ‘bargaining power’.

Andrew Bailey said the problem was one “we all have to be very conscious of" hours after he warned households will suffer the deepest fall in living standards on record as the UK plunges into a yearlong recession this autumn.

Calling for wage restraint, Mr Bailey said: “If everybody tries to beat inflation, it doesn’t come down, it gets worse, that’s the problem.”

He added: “There’s a second problem. I put this in terms of high pay rises and high price increases, because in that world it’s the people who are least well off who are worst affected, because they don’t have the bargaining power. I think that is something that broadly we all have to be very conscious of.”

(PA Wire)
Thomas Kingsley5 August 2022 10:46
1659692535

ICYMI: UK faces long recession and deepest plunge in living standards on record

Yesterday the Bank of England announced that interest rates would be increased to 1.75 per cent, in addition to an ominous warning that Britain will plunge into a year-long recession this autumn in which households will be hit by the deepest fall in living standards on record.

In one of its bleakest ever assessments of UK economic prospects, the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said inflation will now peak at 13.3 per cent in the final three months of this year as average energy bills treble from £1,200 in 2021 to £3,500 by October.

The economy is now forecast to shrink in five consecutive quarters for the first time since the global financial crash of 2008.

More below from our business correspondent, Ben Chapman:

UK faces deepest plunge in living standards on record, Bank of England warns

Country to enter recession this year and economy on course to shrink for five straight quarters

Thomas Kingsley5 August 2022 10:42
1659692286

Welcome

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live blog coverage following yesterday’s interest rate announcement. We’ll be bringing the latest updates as the nation reacts to the Bank’s recession warning.

Thomas Kingsley5 August 2022 10:38

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in