Trump tariffs live: Jaguar Land Rover pauses shipments to US as 10% tariff kicks in for UK
Donald Trump admits tariffs plan ‘won’t be easy’ but calls on Americans to ‘hang tough’
Jaguar Land Rover will pause shipments of its Britain-made cars to the US for a month in light of president Donald Trump’s tariffs on the UK car industry.
The British carmaker said it was suspending shipments while it considers how to mitigate the cost of Mr Trump’s 25 per cent tariff on UK cars.
Mr Trump has said the impact of his tariffs plan “won’t be easy” and called for Americans to “hang tough” after a 10 per cent tariff took effect on Saturday.
The initial 10 per cent “baseline” tariff, which the UK is subject to, took effect at US seaports, airports and customs warehouses at 12.01am ET (0401 GMT), with higher levies on goods from 57 larger trading partners due to start next week.
The UK’s key FTSE-100 stock market suffered its worst one-day drop since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic on Friday, ending a week of havoc on global markets prompted by Mr Trump’s new tariffs war.
Sir Keir Starmer will be holding talks with global leaders this weekend as countries consider how to respond.
In full: Jaguar Land Rover confirms pause on US shipments
Jaguar Land Rover will pause shipments of its Britain-made cars to the United States for a month, it said on Saturday, as it considers how to mitigate the cost of president Donald Trump's 25 per cent tariff.
Jaguar Land Rover, which is owned by India's Tata Motors , confirmed the temporary export suspension after The Times newspaper reported the plan.
"As we work to address the new trading terms with our business partners, we are taking some short-term actions, including a shipment pause in April, as we develop our mid- to longer-term plans," JLR said in a statement.
Britain's car industry, which employs 200,000 people directly, is highly exposed to the new tariffs. The United States is the second-biggest importer of British-made cars after the European Union, with nearly a 20 per cent share, data from industry body SMMT shows.
Jaguar Land Rover, one of Britain's biggest producers by volume, said in its statement that the US was an important market for its luxury brands. It sells 400,000 Range Rover Sports, Defenders and other models annually and exports to the US account for almost a quarter of sales.
While most UK goods are subject to a 10 per cent tariff, UK cars and car parts are subject to 25 per cent.
The Times reported that Jaguar Land Rover is thought to have a couple of months' supply of cars already in the US, which will not be subject to the new tariffs.
Donald Trump: 'This is an economic revolution...hang tough'
President Donald Trump has said that the US needs to “hang tough” in light of his announcement to impose large tariffs on imports into America.
Posting on Truth Social on Saturday, Mr Trump admitted “it won’t be easy, but the end result will be historic”.
The full post said: “China has been hit much harder than the USA, not even close. They, and many other nations, have treated us unsustainably badly. We have been the dumb and helpless ‘whipping post’, but not any longer.
“We are bringing back jobs and businesses like never before. Already, more than five trillion dollars of investment, and rising fast. This is an economic revolution, and we will win. Hang tough, it won’t be easy, but the end result will be historic.
“We will make America great again.”
Breaking: Jaguar Land Rover confirms pause on US shipments
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has said it will "pause" shipments to the US as it works to "address the new trading terms" of president Donald Trump's tariffs.
In a statement on Saturday, a JLR spokesperson said: "The USA is an important market for JLR's luxury brands.
"As we work to address the new trading terms with our business partners, we are taking some short-term actions including a shipment pause in April, as we develop our mid to longer-term plans."
Watch: Fox News puts new spin on markets slumping amid Trump tariffs
Why Bibles could soon get more expensive thanks to Trump’s policy
Donald Trump’s sweeping international tariffs may raise the price of Bibles - including the president’s branded version of the holy text.
The CEO of HarperCollins Christian Publishing, which describes itself as the U.S.’s largest commercial Bible and Christian book publisher, told The Wall Street Journal that it had been “all hands on deck,” after the president announced the tariffs on Wednesday.
Bibles are typically printed on thin paper stock and with presses that are largely located outside the U.S., according to The Journal.
This includes China, where Trump’s official “God Bless the USA” Bibles are printed.
Why Bibles could soon get more expensive thanks to Trump’s policy
Cheese, wine and whiskey: How your shopping basket could be affected by Trump’s tariffs
Tariffs that will make exporting goods to America more costly could hit shopping baskets in the UK as producers around the globe look to recoup the extra costs.
Donald Trump‘s levies mean industries worldwide are scrambling to assess what the impact on them will be and there is no doubt that consumers in the US will see prices there rise as manufacturers pass on those costs to the buyer.
But that in turn means that many might opt out of paying higher prices, while businesses in America might cancel orders coming in from overseas to avoid paying those extra costs. That might mean raising prices elsewhere to reduce their losses.
Cheese, wine, whiskey, beer and fish could soar in price as a result.
Cheese, wine and whiskey: How your shopping basket could be affected by tariffs
China AI videos mock tariffs
China's state-run media has taken to the internet with AI-generated videos, featuring dancing robots and fraught consumers, to scold US President Donald Trump and tariffs they say threaten high inflation and economic distress for Americans.
"'Liberation Day', you promised us the stars. But tariffs killed our cheap Chinese cars," an automated female voice sings in a video on the website of China's CGTN, a state-run English-language broadcaster, over a shot of a woman at a kitchen table staring at an empty fork.
The short clip, referring to Trump's use of "Liberation Day" for the day of his tariff announcement, was captioned with a warning: "Track is AI-generated. The debt crisis? 100 percent human-made."
Another video posted on X by the state-run news agency Xinhua, also generated by artificial intelligence, shows a robot named TARIFF that chooses to self-destruct rather than follow its creator's orders for high tariffs that bring "trade wars and unrest".
China has sharply criticised the U.S. tariffs, which have triggered the biggest stock market rout since the pandemic, and retaliated on Friday with import duties and export curbs of its own.
Economists say consumers are likely to see higher prices due to the trade war and that the US economy could enter a downturn.
However, the CGTN video, which displays lyrics in English and Chinese over images of car factories and humanoid robots dancing in burned-out streets, makes a more dire assessment.
"You taxed each truck, you taxed each tire. Midwest burnin' in your dumpster fire," the automated voice sings.
How could Donald Trump’s tariffs affect UK households?
Foreign Secretary David Lammy has said people across the country are “very concerned” about how the move by the United States to place 10 per cent import taxes on goods would hit their own finances.
Here is a look at how households may find their finances could be affected:
How could Donald Trump’s tariffs affect UK households and their finances?
Why did Russia escape Trump’s tariffs?
Almost no countries were spared from President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs; even small, uninhabited islands in the Indian Ocean were included in the exhaustive list. But one country was notably missing: Russia.
One of the United States’ largest adversaries was omitted from the list of countries slapped with even the 10 percent baseline tariff – a move that raised some eyebrows given Trump’s previously friendly relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox News on Wednesday that Russia was exempt because the U.S. doesn’t trade with them under heavy sanctions placed on the country after it invaded Ukraine in 2022.
However, the U.S. Trade Office indicates the U.S. does some trade with Russia, though significantly less than it did. Last year, the total goods trade with Russia was $3.5 billion.
Read more from Ariana Baio here:
Why did Russia escape Trump’s tariffs?
Turkey in good position after 10% tariff, vice president says
The relatively low 10 per cent baseline tariff that the US has applied to Turkey could favour Turkish exporters, Turkey's vice president told broadcast media on Saturday.
Along with the baseline tariff that took effect on Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump has announced higher levies on goods from 57 larger partners including China, European Union, Vietnam and Japan that are due to start next week.
The decision not to impose such levies on Turkey "seems to be to our advantage as of now, for access to the American market", Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz told CNN Turk.
"There were already tariffs on iron, steel and aluminium (exports from Turkey to the U.S.). When (the U.S.) imposed similar tariffs on the others, there was an equalisation there, it was in our favour," he added.
Mr Yilmaz said that as an importer, Turkey would also benefit from a drop in international commodity prices, including oil, following Mr Trump's announcement.
