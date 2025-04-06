Trump tariffs live: Starmer warns ‘world as we knew it has gone’ – while EU readies retaliatory measures
Labour minister says globalisation as we’ve known it has come to an end after Trump’s tariffs kick in
Sir Keir Starmer has said the “world as we knew it has gone” after US president Donald Trump slapped sweeping tariffs on dozens of trading partners including the UK.
Sir Keir has said that his government stands “ready to use industrial policy to help shelter British business from the storm.”
It comes after the US president put a 10 per cent tariff on all UK goods exports to America, including a 25 per cent tariff on all British carmakers.
Labour minister Darren Jones said that a trade war was in “no-one’s interests” and said that globalisation as we’ve known it has come to an end. However Reuters has reported that the EU is considering retaliatory tariffs on $28 billion worth of US imports. A list of US goods that could be slapped with tariffs will reportedly be presented to EU countries late on Monday.
Meanwhile Jaguar Land Rover said it was suspending shipments to the US while it considers how to mitigate the cost of Mr Trump’s tariffs.
EU commission president: 'Europe stands ready to defend its interests'
The EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen has said the Europe “stands ready to defend its interests through proportionate countermeasures if necessary” after US president Donald Trump imposed new tariffs on goods coming into America.
Ms von der Leyen issued a statement on Sunday, following a call with UK prime minister Sir Keir Starmer.
The read-out said: “The president expressed her deep concern over the tariffs announced by president Trump on April 2 and the harm they pose to all countries - both through their direct and indirect effects, including on the world’s poorest nations.
“Recognising that the tariffs represent a major turning point for the United States, she reaffirmed the EU's commitment to engaging in negotiations with the US, while making clear that the EU stands ready to defend its interests through proportionate countermeasures if necessary. At the same time, she emphasised her determination to work with partners in responding to this new reality for the global economy, acknowledging that each trading partner will act in accordance with its own priorities.”
More than 50 countries have contacted White House to begin trade negotiations
More than 50 countries have reached out to the White House to begin trade negotiations, US National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett has said.
Mr Hassett also denied that president Donald Trump's tariffs were also an indirect means to pressure the central bank to cut interest rates
In a separate interview to US broadcast media, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent downplayed the stock market drop since Trump announced the tariffs and said there was "no reason" to anticipate a recession based on the tariffs.
Israel hopes Trump will ease 17 per cent tariffs
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he hopes US President Donald Trump will ease tariffs imposed on Israel when the two meet in Washington this week.
Under a sweeping new tariff policy announced by Trump, Israeli goods face a 17 per cent tariff.
Netanyahu departs for Washington on Sunday for an impromptu visit with Trump that is expected to take place on Monday, officials said.
He said in a statement that the talks will cover Israeli hostages still held in Gaza after 18 months, achieving victory in Gaza and the tariff regime on Israel.
"I hope that I will be able to help on this issue. That is the intention," Netanyahu said. "I am the first international leader, the first foreign leader, who will meet with President Trump on the issue, which is so important to the Israeli economy.
"There is a long line of leaders who want to do this regarding their economies. I think that it reflects the special personal link, as well as the special ties between the U.S. and Israel, which is so vital at this time."
Italy's Prime Minister promised to shield businesses from damage caused by tariffs
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni promised on Sunday to shield businesses that suffered damage from the tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.
"We did not, of course, agree with the decision of the United States, but we are ready to deploy all the tools - in terms of negotiations and economically - needed to support our businesses and sectors that could be penalised," Meloni said in a video message to a congress of the League party, a coalition ally.
Elon Musk hopes for free trade zone
Elon Musk has revealed hoped for a “zero-tariff zone” in talks with Italian far-right leaders at a conference on Saturday.
The Tesla boss spoke to Italy League leader Matteo Salvini - the deputy prime minister of Giorgia Meloni's conservative government.
Musk said he hoped the US and Europe could create "a very close, stronger partnership" and reach a "zero-tariff zone,” Sky News reported.
He added that ideally there will be a "zero-tariff zone in the future with a free trade zone between Europe and North America."
India will not retaliate against US tariffs
India will not retaliate against US President Donald Trump's 26 per cent tariff on imports from the Asian nation, an Indian government official said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration has looked into a clause of Trump's tariff order that offers a possible reprieve for trading partners who "take significant steps to remedy non-reciprocal trade arrangements", said the official, who declined to be named as the details of the talks are confidential.
New Delhi sees an advantage in being one of the first nations to have started talks over a trade deal with Washington.
India has joined nations like Taiwan and Indonesia in ruling out counter tariffs.
India and the US agreed in February to clinch an early trade deal by autumn 2025 to resolve their standoff on tariffs.
Trump's tariffs hit a sour note in landmark NYC emporium of sweets
Economy Candy’s shelves brim with sweets from around the world – gummies from Germany, lollipops from Spain, chocolates from Japan and a panoply of candies from across the U.S.
Standing amid it all, columns of bright jellybeans to his left and exotic Kit Kats to his right, owner Mitchell Cohen is quick with his assessment of how many of this shop’s 2,000-plus items are affected by the historic round of tariffs announced by President Donald Trump.
“I think all of them,” Cohen says at his store on New York's Lower East Side.
Few corners of the American economy are untouched, directly or indirectly, by the sweeping tariffs being imposed by Trump. Even a little store like Economy Candy.
Pistachio Snickers bars are from India, now subject to 26 per cent tariffs, while passion fruit mousse Snickers are from Portugal, now under the 20 per cent European Union levies.
Sir Keir Starmer will deliver speech on Monday
Sir Keir Starmer will declare the end of globalisation and admit it has failed the public amid the growing fallout of Donald Trump imposing global trade tariffs, including 10 per cent on the UK, writes political correspondent Archie Mitchell.
The prime minister will argue in a speech on Monday that the shock from the US president’s trade war means Britain must “move further and faster” cutting red tape to boost economic growth.
Starmer to declare end of globalisation while Trump’s tariff war rages
Indonesia will not retaliate against US tariffs
Indonesia will not retaliate against US president Donald Trump's 32 per cent trade tariff on Southeast Asia's largest economy, its senior economic minister said on Sunday in the government's first response to the levy.
Chief Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto said in a statement that Indonesia would pursue diplomacy and negotiations to find mutually beneficial solutions after Mr Trump announced sweeping global tariffs on Wednesday.
"The approach was taken by considering the long-term interest of bilateral trade relation, as well as to maintain the investment climate and national economic stability," Mr Airlangga said, adding that Jakarta will support potentially impacted sectors, such as apparel and footwear industry.
Mr Trump's tariff on Indonesia, one of six hard-hit Southeast Asian countries, is set to take effect on Wednesday.
Further announcements from Sir Keir Starmer this week following Trump tariffs
Sir Keir Starmer will be outlining more detail about support for British industry and the economy in the wake of Donald Trump's tariffs, a Treasury minister has said.
The prime minister has said the government is "ready to use industrial policy" to help shelter businesses from the fallout, as firms across the globe are grappling with how to deal with the new taxes.
Chief Secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones told Sunday With Trevor Phillips on Sky News that "we need to go further and faster in supporting British industry and the British economy", adding Sir Keir will "be saying more about that this week".
"There will be further announcements from the Prime Minister this week on support for British business, building off the engagement that we've been having with them over the last weeks and months," he added.
