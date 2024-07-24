Jump to content

Watch: Defence secretary John Healey and German counterpart Boris Pistorius hold news conference

Lucy Leeson
Wednesday 24 July 2024 15:59
Watch again as UKdefence secretary John Healey and his German counterpart Boris Pistorius held a news conference on Wednesday (24 July).

Mr Healey is making his first ministerial visits to Germany, France, Poland and Estonia on a whistlestop tour this week aimed at sending a message that European security will be the Government’s “first foreign and defence priority”.

Sir Keir Starmer is aiming to conclude a broad security pact with the EU.

It aims to also cover areas such as energy and climate as well as closer cooperation in the defence industry.

