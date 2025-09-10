Luke Donald hopes Ryder Cup organizers ready for Trump's presence after delays at U.S. Open tennis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

European captain Luke Donald is relaxed about the prospect of President Donald Trump attending the upcoming Ryder Cup and hopes there isn’t a repeat of the delays at the U.S. Open tennis tournament caused by his presence.

Trump, a golf fanatic, has said he will be at Bethpage Black in New York on Friday, Sept. 26, for the start of three-day matches between the United States and Europe.

“I guess he will want to be on the first tee,” Donald said Wednesday. “Again, we understand that he’s coming and both teams will be ready for that.”

Trump attended the men’s final at the U.S. Open between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner on Sunday and extra security caused by his visit led to long lines and a half-hour delay to the start of play.

No announcement proceeded Trump's appearance at Flushing Meadows, so at least the PGA of America — the organizer of this year’s Ryder Cup — has more of a head start.

“The PGA of America is obviously organizing this. There was some delays at the tennis — I think you’re probably all aware of that — but hopefully they have learnt from that,” said Donald, who was speaking at a news conference at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

“It’s a big process, obviously, to get a president to come to an event. There’s a lot of security and everything. It takes some work, I’m sure. The PGA of America’s job is to make sure it’s seamless, and he wants to be there to probably greet the players, and I think the crowd is probably going to be loud no matter what.”

During his first term as president, Trump showed up about an hour after the final match was underway Sunday at the Presidents Cup in New Jersey in 2017. Trump later presented the trophy to the winning American squad.

