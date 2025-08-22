Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

National Guard members on DC streets for Trump's crackdown will soon be armed, military says

The U.S. military says National Guard members who are on the streets in Washington for President Donald Trump’s crackdown will soon be armed

Via AP news wire
Friday 22 August 2025 15:48 BST
APTOPIX Trump District of Columbia
APTOPIX Trump District of Columbia (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The U.S. military said Friday that the National Guard members who are on the streets in Washington for President Donald Trump’s crackdown will soon be armed.

