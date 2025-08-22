National Guard members on DC streets for Trump's crackdown will soon be armed, military says

NewsNational Guard members on DC streets for Trump's crackdown will soon be armed, military saysThe U.S. military says National Guard members who are on the streets in Washington for President Donald Trump’s crackdown will soon be armedVia AP news wireFriday 22 August 2025 15:48 BSTAPTOPIX Trump District of Columbia (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) The U.S. military said Friday that the National Guard members who are on the streets in Washington for President Donald Trump’s crackdown will soon be armed.More aboutDonald TrumpNational GuardWashington