The Grammys are here with Beyoncé leading all nominees at a show shaped by the LA wildfires

The 67th Grammy Awards will take place Sunday but with a dramatically different tone this year.

As Los Angeles continues to recover from fires that destroyed more than 14,000 structures and displaced tens of thousands, the Recording Academy has reformatted its award show to benefit to help wildfire victims.

Since the fires began, the Grammys and its affiliated MusiCares charity have distributed $2 million in emergency aid and pledged more than $4 million to help those in the music industry impacted by the wildfires.

The Grammys on Sunday will seek to add to those donations.

Viewers and attendees will still see trophies handed out and a bespoke concert experience — but they will also watch the show raise awareness, drive donations and resources to funds that benefit people in need.

Comedian Trevor Noah will host for a fifth year in a row and history could be made when some of the biggest names in music gather. Here's some key things to know ahead of Sunday's show at the Crypto.com Arena:

How to watch

The Grammys will air live on CBS and Paramount+ beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern. Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can also watch live and on demand.

The award show can also be watched through live TV streaming services that include CBS in their lineup, like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV.

The premiere ceremony, hosted by songwriter Justin Tranter, will take place at 3:30 p.m. Eastern/12:30 p.m. Pacific at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday. It can be streamed at the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel and on live.GRAMMY.com.

Who's nominated at the 2025 Grammys

Beyoncé leads the Grammy nods with 11, bringing her career total to 99 nominations. That makes her the most nominated artist in Grammy history.

Since 2023 she's also been the most decorated artist, having earned 32 trophies across her career.

Is it finally her time to take home the top prize? If she wins the album of the year, she’ll become the first Black woman to do so in the 21st century.

Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Charli xcx follow with seven nominations.

Taylor Swift and first-time nominees Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan boast six nominations each.

Who's attending and performing at the Grammys

Carpenter, Eilish, Roan, Shaboozey, Charli xcx, Doechii, RAYE, Benson Boone, Shakira, Teddy Swims, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars will perform at the 2025 Grammys.

Stevie Wonder, Janelle Monáe and Will Smith will pay tribute to the late, legendary producer Quincy Jones.

Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Cynthia Erivo, Herbie Hancock, Jacob Collier, John Legend, Lainey Wilson, Sheryl Crow and St. Vincent will also appear.

Taylor Swift, who last month wrapped her massive Eras tour, will be a presenter.

Other presenters will include Smith, Cardi B, Gloria Estefan, Olivia Rodrigo, Queen Latifah, SZA, Victoria Monét and the Red Hot Chili Pepper’s Anthony Kiedis and Chad Smith.

