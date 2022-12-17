Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Health Check email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A man diagnosed with the same one-in-a-million condition as Celine Dion has told how it’s left him unable to hug his family or live independently.

Dominic Alderson, 49, was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) in April 2021 after he started suffering from “horrific” spasms.

Before his diagnosis, Mr Alderson lived a “normal, healthy life” with his wife, Leann, 45, a social worker, and two children - Rebecah, 16, and Harry, 15.

Dominic Alderson, 49, was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) in April 2021 (SWNS)

The father-of-two was sent for tests at North Devon District Hospital, Barnstaple, Devon, where he was seen by a neurologist who identified his symptoms as SPS.

Since his diagnosis, Mr Alderson has been left unable to do many of the activities he previously could such as driving, cleaning, cooking, and walking the dog - and is even unable to hug his family.

The rare, progressive neurological disorder causes stiff muscles in the torso, arms, and legs. It can also lead to a higher sensitivity to noise, touch, and emotional distress - which can set off muscle spasms.

Celine Dion announced she suffers from the condition - which affects roughly one or two out of every million people. It has caused the singer to postpone dates for her European tour next year.

Singer Celine Dion revealed she had the condition earlier this month (Céline Dion)

Mr Alderson, a battery operative from Barnstaple, Devon, said: “I can’t do a lot of the things that I did.

“One thing about SPS is it is a neurological disorder similar to multiple sclerosis - you can have good days and bad days.

“On the good days, you can do a lot but on the bad days you are spasming all day.

“I have fallen down the stairs, fallen in the kitchen - it is not just the spasms there is a rigidity that comes with it.

“My legs lock, my top thighs will be trying to push outwards, and my calf will be trying to push inwards.

“I can’t hug my wife or children, even if someone brushes against me - I start to spasm.”

Mr Anderson, with his wife, Leann, and two children, Rebecah and Harry (Leann Anderson / SWNS)

Mr Alderson was first diagnosed with SPS in April 2021. Despite it only affecting approximately one in 200,000 individuals, fortunately the doctor had seen it once before in his career - meaning he had a rare early diagnosis.

The father-of-two said he first started noticing symptoms at the start of the pandemic when he stopped going to the gym.

Before his diagnosis, he lived a “normal, healthy life” with his family (Dominic Anderson / SWNS)

He said he would have sudden bursts of energy before going to sleep and he would start twitching on the way home from work.

Mr Anderson put all this down to the fact he stopped going to the gym - something he would do five to six times a week before lockdown.

Until, one night he got home from a night shift, climbed into bed and started spasming.

”I thought it was Covid, I went to the doctor and my body was raising off the seat - due to spasms and my arms would cramp up,” said.

“When they saw me, they sent me straight to the hospital.”

In April 2021, he spent two weeks at the Royal North Devon Hospital where he was given the diagnosis of SPS.

While he was there, he was given MRI and CT scans and had his bloods taken.

Mr Anderson with his wife Leann (Dominic Anderson / SWNS)

He also underwent two treatments of intravenous immunoglobulins - a therapy treatment for patients with antibody deficiencies.

On 26 May 2021, he was admitted back to hospital as an emergency precaution due to an exacerbation of his condition.

Mr Anderson said: “I am married with kids. For me, what was going through my head, I thought I was going into hospital with something, and they would cure me.

“I was a fit person - I would walk my dogs, go to the gym, I used to play golf. I was a football coach. I was very active - it was a shock.

“Again, I was admitted into the hospital on 5th June 2021, due to and the next day I was sent to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital where I was put under observation.

“I was given plasma exchange - where blood is removed from the patient and separated so that the plasma can be discarded.

“I was then discharged on 18th June 2021 and given medications to try and control my condition.”

His diagnosis came after after he started suffering from “horrific” spasms (Leann Anderson / SWNS)

The medications he was put on include muscle relaxants, steroids and immune suppressants to help stop his uncontrollable spasming.

The disease has completely changed his life - meaning he can no longer do the daily activities he was used to doing beforehand.

He said: “I am at a higher risk of falling over and there is a 40 percent chance of me being in a wheelchair.

“I already use a stick around the house, I use a poll to go outside too and that helps.

“I can’t go into shops because of the artificial lighting, any artificial lighting will set me up in spasms.

“I can’t hug my wife or children, even if someone brushes against me - I start to spasm.

“I have lost all my freedoms. It is my wife that gets it all in the neck, she does a lot for me and so do my kids.”