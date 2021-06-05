Coronavirus news - live: Ministers ‘planning two-week delay’ to lockdown easing as cases surge
Ministers are reportedly considering delaying the lifting of lockdown restrictions on 21 June by a fortnight, after new daily cases of coronavirus surpassed 6,000 for the first time since March.
Multiple reports on Friday night suggested plans to lift restrictions could be scaled down, with social distancing and the wearing of face coverings set to continue as the government seeks to expedite its vaccine rollout.
While some inside Downing Street dismissed suggestions of a delay as “speculation”, it came after health secretary Matt Hancock said it was “too early to say” whether the reopening would go ahead as planned. One government adviser warned that the dominance of the Delta variant has left the UK facing a different battle than in previous months, meaning it could be “hard to justify” easing further restrictions this month.
The UK faces a different battle in the face of the dominance of the Delta variant, meaning it could be “hard to justify” easing further restrictions this month, an epidemiologist advising the government has said.
Asked whether the 21 June target for unlocking made him “nervous”, Dr Adam Kucharski told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: “I think we have to accept the equation has changed here – we are not facing the virus that we were facing two months ago.
“If we were facing the B.117 [Alpha, or Kent] variant as the dominant one, the fact [the vaccines are] working very well, case numbers are coming down nicely, we could have some more confidence that there could be reopening without seeing those surges.
“But we're not. Everyone is tired of this pandemic, they want this transition back to normality and that will happen, the effectiveness of two doses of the vaccine will eventually get us there.
“But if say in two weeks we're in a situation where hospitalisations have been rising, where local health systems are coming under pressure, I think it will be quite difficult to justify adding more transmission to that kind of situation.”
Dr Kucharski, of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, described the current graph of infections as “U-shaped”, with the vaccines having worked to quell infections from the Kent variant, but the Indian variant is now causing a fresh rise in cases.
The sharp increase in cases has led some experts to call Boris Johnson to pause England’s final stage of lockdown easing on 21 June as the Delta variant continues to spread.
Matt Hancock said on Friday that the government always expected cases to rise as lockdown was eased, and that the data was being watched “very carefully”, telling reporters: “The critical thing is the impact on the number of people who end up in hospital for any given number of cases. That link has been broken by the vaccine, but it hasn’t been completely severed yet.
“That's one of the things that we're watching very carefully, and it's too early to say what the decision will be ahead of 21 June.”
However, reports late on Friday suggested that the government was preparing for a potential delay. The Financial Times reported a senior civil servant as saying that England’s final unlocking could be pushed back to 5 July. The Daily Telegraph also said that internal discussions had taken place around a two-week postponement.
Surge testing deployed in Bradford, Canterbury and Maidstone
On Friday evening, NHS Test and Trace announced it was deploying surge testing in Canterbury, Bradford and Maidstone, “following the identification of a small number of confirmed cases of the Delta variant”.
Everyone who lives or works in these areas, including children aged 12 and over in Canterbury and Maidstone, and 11 and over in Bradford, is being strongly encouraged to take a test, whether they are showing symptoms or not.
UK’s daily infections pass 6,000, the highest level since late March
The number of new daily cases surpassed 6,200 in the UK on Friday, marking the largest daily rise since 25 March and nearly 1,000 more than the previous day.
Separate data released by Sage put England’s R number at between 1 and 1.2 – a slight rise from between 1 and 1.1 last week. An R value above 1 means that the overall number of infections is growing exponentially.
And further figures published by the Office for National Statistics showed that Covid-19 infections in the community had almost doubled in a week.
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the latest developments in the coronavirus pandemic.
