Ministers are reportedly considering delaying the lifting of lockdown restrictions on 21 June by a fortnight, after new daily cases of coronavirus surpassed 6,000 for the first time since March.

Multiple reports on Friday night suggested plans to lift restrictions could be scaled down, with social distancing and the wearing of face coverings set to continue as the government seeks to expedite its vaccine rollout.

While some inside Downing Street dismissed suggestions of a delay as “speculation”, it came after health secretary Matt Hancock said it was “too early to say” whether the reopening would go ahead as planned. One government adviser warned that the dominance of the Delta variant has left the UK facing a different battle than in previous months, meaning it could be “hard to justify” easing further restrictions this month.