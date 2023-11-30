Covid inquiry live: Matt Hancock set to defend himself after attacks over handling of pandemic
The inquiry has heard how country’s most senior civil servant at the time wanted Mr Hancock removed
Former health secretary Matt Hancock is expected to defend his performance during the pandemic as he appears before the UK Covid-19 Inquiry today.
The former Tory MP, who now sits as an independent after losing the party whip for appearing on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity reality TV show, played a key role in Britain’s pandemic approach.
His evidence is expected to take all of Thursday’s sitting hours following repeated criticism made against him by a number of other witnesses.
The inquiry previously that the country’s most senior civil servant at the time, Lord Sedwill, wanted Mr Hancock sacked to “save lives and protect the NHS”.
Earlier this week, Andy Burnham also told the inquiry the former health secretary knew Tier 3 restrictions would not work when he imposed them on Greater Manchester.
A spokesperson for Mr Hancock said: “Mr Hancock has supported the inquiry throughout and will respond to all questions when he gives his evidence.”
Mr Johnson and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are both expected to appear before the inquiry before Christmas.
Matt Hancock to take stand at Covid inquiry
Former health secretary Matt Hancock is set to testify to the Covid inquiry today.
The outgoing MP was tasked by Boris Johnson with overseeing healthcare and the NHS from July 2018 until he was caught on CCTV in his office in June 2021 breaking social distancing guidelines by kissing his adviser Gina Coladangelo.
Mr Hancock has been repeatedly branded a liar, incompetent and weak by witnesses at the inquiry.
In a bumper session, expected to run from Thursday at 10.00am and spill into Friday, Mr Hancock will seek to correct the record of his time handling the pandemic.
Good morning, and thanks for joining us. We’ll be using this liveblog to provide live updates on the Covid inquiry throughout the day.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies