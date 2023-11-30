Matt Hancock will appear before the Covid today (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Archive)

Former health secretary Matt Hancock is expected to defend his performance during the pandemic as he appears before the UK Covid-19 Inquiry today.

The former Tory MP, who now sits as an independent after losing the party whip for appearing on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity reality TV show, played a key role in Britain’s pandemic approach.

His evidence is expected to take all of Thursday’s sitting hours following repeated criticism made against him by a number of other witnesses.

The inquiry previously that the country’s most senior civil servant at the time, Lord Sedwill, wanted Mr Hancock sacked to “save lives and protect the NHS”.

Earlier this week, Andy Burnham also told the inquiry the former health secretary knew Tier 3 restrictions would not work when he imposed them on Greater Manchester.

A spokesperson for Mr Hancock said: “Mr Hancock has supported the inquiry throughout and will respond to all questions when he gives his evidence.”

Mr Johnson and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are both expected to appear before the inquiry before Christmas.