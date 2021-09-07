Covid news - live: NHS leaders welcome cash injection as deaths jump to five-month high
Follow below for the latest updates from the UK and elsewhere
Related: Vaccines help reduce risk of long Covid
Boris Johnson's cash injection to help the health service recover from the Covid pandemic is welcome but a longer-term funding plan is needed, NHS leaders have said.
The prime minister announced on Monday that an additional £5.4bn will be given to the NHS over the next six months.
It will be used to clear waiting lists, improve infection control measures and increase capacity in surgery theatres.
Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, and Saffron Cordery, deputy chief executive of NHS Providers, said £10bn would still be needed on an annual basis for the next three years to avoid patient services being cut.
“This isn’t a short-term fix – we are looking at five to seven years to clear the backlog,” they added in a statement.
Elsewhere, figures published on Tuesday show Covid deaths jumped at the end of August.
According to the Office for National Statistics, there was a total of 668 deaths registered in England and Wales in the week ending August 27 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, according to the Office for National Statistics.
The figure was up 17 per cent on the previous week and represents a five-month high.
Cuba first country in the world to vaccinate toddlers against Covid
Cuba became the first country in the world to begin vaccinating children from the age of two against the coronavirus on Monday.
The island nation is using Abdala and Soberana, its indigenous vaccines, to inoculate children between the age of two and 18. The country’s inoculation campaign for children over 12 kicked off on Friday, while the drive for those between two and 11 began on Monday.
My colleague Namita Singh has a write-up:
Cuba first country in the world to vaccinate toddlers against Covid
Cuba is using two homegrown vaccines to inoculate children between the age of 2 and 18
NHS cash boost: full report
My colleagues Samuel Lovett and Celine Wadhera have more below:
NHS handed extra £5.4bn over next six months to tackle Covid and waiting list backlog
New funding comes days after two major organisations warned that health service needed a boost of around £10bn to prevent crucial services from being cut
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of the Covid pandemic.
We’ll be bringing you updates as they come in, and cover any news you might have missed overnight or earlier today.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies