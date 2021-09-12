A person receives a dose of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine at the Central Middlesex Hospital in London (REUTERS)

Boris Johnson will this week set out the government’s plans for dealing with the challenges of Covid-19 in the winter months and is expected to repeal specific measures contained in the powers passed by MPs.

In his first coronavirus press conference since lifting the majority of legal restrictions on 19 July, the prime minister is expected to outline a blueprint for “managing” Covid amid fears of a further wave.

It is expected to coincide with a final decision on booster jabs from the Joint Committee on Immunisation and Vaccination (JCVI) after interim advice from the body suggested planning for the most vulnerable to be offered jabs from late September.

Meanwhile, plans for vaccinations for 12- to 15-year-olds across the UK are to be announced by the government this week, according to reports.

NHS leaders are believed to have been briefed on plans to vaccinate children in a mass inoculation programme beginning in schools on 22 September.