Sajid Javid vows to start reducing NHS waiting list from 2024

The NHS waiting list is set to continue rising until at least 2024 after hitting a record high in November, Sajid Javid has admitted.

The health secretary urged people to come forward for treatment as he set out plans to tackle the huge patient backlog caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Around 6 million people in England are on the NHS waiting list for treatment, including hip and knee replacements, cataract surgery and tests.

Mr Javid said the health service expects the length of the waiting list to shrink by March 2024. He also said he planned to ensure that no one would have to wait longer than one year for treatment by 2025.

Meanwhile, research found that long Covid was driving long-term staff absences in the UK.

The Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development found that nearly half of companies had employees who had experienced the condition and 26 per cent cited it as a main cause of long-term sickness absence.