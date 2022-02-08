Covid news – live: NHS waiting list set to rise until 2024, as long Covid main cause of UK staff absences
Health secretary unveils plan to tackle 6 million-strong patient backlog
The NHS waiting list is set to continue rising until at least 2024 after hitting a record high in November, Sajid Javid has admitted.
The health secretary urged people to come forward for treatment as he set out plans to tackle the huge patient backlog caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Around 6 million people in England are on the NHS waiting list for treatment, including hip and knee replacements, cataract surgery and tests.
Mr Javid said the health service expects the length of the waiting list to shrink by March 2024. He also said he planned to ensure that no one would have to wait longer than one year for treatment by 2025.
Meanwhile, research found that long Covid was driving long-term staff absences in the UK.
The Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development found that nearly half of companies had employees who had experienced the condition and 26 per cent cited it as a main cause of long-term sickness absence.
NHS waiting lists are set to continue rising until at least 2024 after hitting a record high of 6 million in November, health secretary Sajid Javid has admitted.
Speaking in the Commons today Mr Javid also said the NHS’ target to eliminate its list of patients waiting more than two years has been pushed back from March 2022 to July this year.
He promised the list of people waiting more than a year for operations would be eliminated by 2025, and confirmed an extension original of the target to reduce backlog in number of patients waiting more than two months for cancer treatment from March 2022 to 2023.
The NHS will not eliminate its year long waiting lists until 2025, health secretary Sajid Javid has said.
