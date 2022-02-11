✕ Close Boris Johnson announces plan to end all Covid restrictions this month

Eighteen days after the transport secretary said the post-arrival test for fully vaccinated travellers to the UK had “outlived its usefulness”, the requirement is being scrapped from 4am on 11 February.

The minister, Grant Shapps, said on Thursday afternoon that the change was “a landmark moment for international travel” – adding that the UK is becoming “one of the most open countries in the world”.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles has tested positive for Covid a second time, Clarence House has said.

A message on the prince’s official Twitter page said: “This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating.

The news comes hours after Prince Charles and wife Camilla rubbed shoulders with home secretary Priti Patel and chancellor Rishi Sunak at a British Asian Trust event hosted at the British Museum last night.

It is the second time the 73-year-old has contracted coronavirus after testing positive in March 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic. He displayed mild symptoms and was said to be in good health at the time of the infection.