Eighteen days after the transport secretary said the post-arrival test for fully vaccinated travellers to the UK had “outlived its usefulness”, the requirement is being scrapped from 4am on 11 February.
The minister, Grant Shapps, said on Thursday afternoon that the change was “a landmark moment for international travel” – adding that the UK is becoming “one of the most open countries in the world”.
Meanwhile, Prince Charles has tested positive for Covid a second time, Clarence House has said.
A message on the prince’s official Twitter page said: “This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating.
The news comes hours after Prince Charles and wife Camilla rubbed shoulders with home secretary Priti Patel and chancellor Rishi Sunak at a British Asian Trust event hosted at the British Museum last night.
It is the second time the 73-year-old has contracted coronavirus after testing positive in March 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic. He displayed mild symptoms and was said to be in good health at the time of the infection.
New Zealand protesters occupy parliament grounds for fourth day
More people arrived outside New Zealand’s parliament on Friday, as protesters calling for an end to a vaccine mandate and tough Covid-19 restrictions refused to end their demonstrations despite arrests by the police.
It’s been four days since several thousand protesters, inspired by truckers’ demonstrations in Canada, occupied the parliament lawns in the capital Wellington, and blocked surrounding streets with their trucks, cars, camper vans and motorcycles.
On Thursday, the police arrested 120 people as they attempted to forcefully remove the protesters, but were seen falling back later in the day as the campers refused to move.
The police said in a statement on Friday that there were no incidents of note overnight at the parliament grounds, although 2 more people were arrested for “alcohol-related behaviour”.
“Police continue to take a measured approach to the protesters, who are trespassing on the grounds of Parliament and have been repeatedly asked to leave,” Superintendent Corrie Parnell said in the statement.
There are a range of different causes and motivations among the protesters, making it difficult to open clear and meaningful lines of communication, the police said, adding that misinformation, particularly on social media, has been identified as an issue.
The protesters ignored calls from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to “move on”. The continuing standoff is mounting political pressure on Ms Ardern, whose approval ratings taking a hit in recent opinion polls.
Despite garnering plaudits for keeping the country virtually virus-free over the last two years, the strict restrictions that are still in place have become unpopular.
Thomas Kingsley has more:
Prince Charles tests positive for Covid for second time
Charles spoke at an event for the British Asian Trust hours before his positive Covid result
ICYMI: UK Covid restrictions to end a month early, says PM
Covid restrictions in the UK are set to end a full month earlier than expected, Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.
“It is my intention to return on the first day after the half-term recess to present our strategy for living with Covid,” Mr Johnson said at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday.
“Provided the current encouraging trends in the data continue, it is my expectation that we will be able to end the last domestic restrictions - including the legal requirement to self-isolate if you test positive - a full month early.”
Ashley Cowburn has all the details here
Boris Johnson announces plan to end all domestic Covid restrictions this month
Legal requirement to self-isolate expected to be scrapped
Monthly deaths lower than forecast in England, Wales: Data
Official data on deaths showed that the fatalities remained below the five-year average in January even as a fresh wave of Omicron-led cases swept the country.
Nearly 5,000 fewer people were reported dead across England and Wales in the last month, which is less than the predicted deaths pushed by the toll from coronavirus.
The five-year average for deaths in England and Wales in the first four weeks of 2022 remained at 55,13, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed,
However, the numbers of death registered last month were reported to bee 50,740.
Covid-related deaths have accounted for 11.2 per cent of all the fatalities in the final week of January recorded by the ONS, official data showed,
Thomas Kingsley reports on this here:
Monthly deaths 5,000 lower than forecast in England and Wales despite Omicron surge
New figures come as Boris Johnson announces end to Covid restrictions
PM did not give appropriate notice over Covid restrictions, say Scottish ministers
Boris Johnson has been accused of not giving “appropriate notice” ahead of his latest decision to lift the existing local Covid rules, ministers in Scotland said, adding that they need more clarity.
“The UK Government failed to provide devolved nations with appropriate notice to consider implications ahead of the announcement by the Prime Minister,” said a spokesperson for the Scottish government.
The spokesperson added that the Scottish ministers are urgently seeking clarity from the UK Government to consider any implications its announcement could have for Scotland.
“Regardless of decisions made by the UK Government, it is vital that Scotland can continue to access funding to support the policy decisions taken in Scotland in response to Covid-19,” the spokesperson said.
Katherine Hay has the full report here
Clinically vulnerable and carers excluded from PM’s self-isolation plan
Boris Johnson’s plan to end self-isolation and asking people to live with the virus has left the clinically vulnerable and care-givers bracing themselves for a tough time.
Health charity worker Georgina Sait in Suffolk is concerned about the safety of her family as well the financial impact on care workers.
“They haven’t thought about how it’s going to impact people who are still vulnerable to Covid,” she said.
“It’s very frustrating that we have just been left out of the planning and the conversation.”
Similarly, one parent of a clinically vulnerable 23-year-old feels she has been “left out of the conversation” as England moved to scrap the self-isolation requirement.
People will not be required to self-isolate in the coming few weeks, announced Mr Johnson on Wednesday, as he prepares to tell people to live with Covid when Parliament resumes on 21 February.
Read the full story here:
Clinically vulnerable and carers ‘left out’ of plan to end self-isolation laws
Georgina Sait, whose son is clinically vulnerable and requires daily care, said she ‘cannot get her head around’ the plan to axe self-isolation laws.
Scientists say Boris Johnson playing ‘fast and loose’ with people’s health
Prime minister Boris Johnson has been accused of playing ‘fast and loose with people’s health’ as he moved to end Covid-19 restrictions as early as this month’s end, contrary to plans of ending them in March.
Scientists who have questioned the move are calling the decision an experiment that could go on to be either “very brave or very stupid”.
Dr Simon Clarke, an associate professor in cellular microbiology at the University of Reading, called the move “an experiment which will either be shown to be very brave or very stupid – but nobody knows for sure what the result will be”.
Only the guidelines which require people to stay home after testing positive — akin to after contracting any infectious disease —will be in place, in the new set of guidelines.
This will not be legally enforceable.
My colleagues Samuel Lovett and Ashley Cowburn have the full report here.
