Mark Drakeford has set out Wales’s plan for easing Covid restrictions amid signs that the Omicron wave “may have peaked”.

The first minister said curbs will be removed gradually over the next to weeks “if conditions allow”.

“We can now look more confidently to the future and plan to start gradually removing the alert level two restrictions, starting with the outdoors measures,” Mr Drakeford said in a statement.

“But the pandemic is not over,” he warned. “We will closely monitor the public health situation – this is a fast-moving and volatile variant, which could change suddenly. I urge everyone to continue to follow the rules and have your vaccines to keep Wales safe.”

Earlier, an NHS leader warned that the Omicron wave in England has “compromised” NHS care.

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, warned that, while there are positive signs in the data, the country is “far from out of the woods”.