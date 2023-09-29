US households can now order four free Covid tests from the government – latest guidelines
An updated Coronavirus booster is now being rolled out nationwide
Jill Biden tested positive for Covid and is experiencing “mild symptoms”, per a 4 September statement from the White House.
New Covid boosters from Pfizer and Moderna are now available at pharmacies nationwide, and the US has restarted its free Covid test program.
Tests can be ordered from COVIDTests.gov; you can order four per household.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are recommending one dose of the updated vaccine for everyone six months and older in the US; some children may be eligible for up to three doses depending on their age and previous vaccination status.
Hospitalisations and deaths rose steadily during the last weeks of summer, and global health authorities are monitoring two new variants, BA.2.86, known as Pirola, and EG.5, known as Eris.
First reported in February, Eris is now responsible for nearly 25 per cent of Covid cases in the US, per CDC data.
Some experts are urging Americans to wear a mask when necessary to slow the spread of the virus.
CDC Covid tracker
19,674 hospitalisations from 10 September to 16 September
New research from NIH highlights link between Covid and cardiovascular disease
People infected with SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes illness with Covid-19, may be at an increased risk for cardiovascular disease and stroke, according to new research funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
New research from CDC provides more proof you should get vaccinated while pregnant
Experts have long been encouraging expecting mothers to get vaccinated against Covid-19 to protect themselves and their newborns.
Now, a new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) adds to a growing body of research supporting this position. The paper found vaccination can help prevent mothers and their infants from needing hospitalisations or suffering “severe outcomes” from the virus.
Who can experience rebound symptoms of Covid-19?
People who take Paxlovid to treat Covid may see a brief return of symptoms.
While the resurgence has been associated with the antiviral, it can also occur in people who don’t take the medication, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Symptoms may reappear two to eight days after finishing the medication, per GoodRX.
Rebound symptoms haven’t been associated with severe disease, and it’s still in your best interest to take Paxlovid if a healthcare provider recommends it for you, to lessen the severity of your Covid-19 symptoms, per the CDC.
How to tell the difference between Covid or another illness, like flu
Some symptoms of Covid-19 can be similar to those caused by many other illnesses, including influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
However, it may take longer for Covid symptoms to show up—compared with flu symptoms—and people may be infectious with Covid for longer.
But it can be difficult to tell which you’re dealing with without seeing a doctor. You should seek medical help to determine what’s causing your symptoms, especially if you took an at-home Covid test and it was negative, per the CDC. The only way to determine if you have the flu—and, thus, are eligible for flu treatments—is through a flu test at a doctor’s office.
Covid vaccines may cause vaginal bleeding for some, study finds
A new study published in Science Advances found a link between the Covid vaccine and vaginal bleeding in some people.
The researchers behind the new report studied post-menopausal women, perimenopausal women, and premenopausal women for the study; they found that 3.3 per cent, 14.1 per cent, and 13.1 per cent of participants, respectively, experienced unexpected vaginal bleeding after vaccination.
The study notes that the correlation between vaccination and vaginal bleeding hasn’t been thoroughly studied; the authors of the new report said more research needs to be done on the topic to draw firm conclusions.
CDC urges parents to vaccinate children to protect them
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Dr Mandy Cohen recently encouraged parents to protect their children by vaccinating them against Covid-19 this fall and winter.
“While we know kids are less impacted than adults from Covid, the unfortunate news is that kids can still get sick—and sometimes, really sick from Covid-19 just like adults,” she said in a video posted to the CDC’s account on X, formerly Twitter.
How to get Paxlovid for free if you test positive for Covid in New York City
Per New York City Health and Hospitals, it’s possible to get a Paxlovid prescription for free if you test positive for Covid in the city.
To do so, residents can call 212-COVID-19 (212-268-4319).
Through the program, people can also get the medication delivered to their home at no cost.
New Yorkers can also get free at-home tests at some New York City libraries, museums, and zoos.
Travis Barker and Kourntey Kardashian hold ‘social distance’ baby shower after Barker tests positive for Covid
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian recently had a baby shower at Disneyland, according to reporting from Entertainment Tonight.
But due to Barker’s recent positive Covid test, the couple kept themselves distanced from their guests.
A photo posted to Kourtney’s Instagram story showed the couple sitting alone, away from their guests; another shot shows her mother Kris Jenner wearing a mask.
Minnesota senator tests positive for Covid
Minnesota Senator Tina Smith announced she tested positive for Covid, writing on X, formerly Twitter: “I tested positive for COVID…after developing mild symptoms Sunday night. I’ll stay here in Minnesota while following CDC guidelines.”
A number of celebrities and politicians have recently announced they tested positive for Covid, including Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Travis Barker, and Jimmy Kimmel.
Politicians are focused on the ‘next pandemic’, but constituents say that’s not enough
In recent weeks, policymakers have devoted time and funds to efforts to prevent the next pandemic.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) gave Northeastern University $17.5 million to open an infectious disease prevention centre.
But some are pushing back on this strategy, claiming that health authorities haven’t done enough to address Covid-19.
