‘Tidal wave of flu’ a major threat to NHS in England over winter, new figures show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Hospitals in England are battling a “tidal wave” of flu as admissions increased by more than two-thirds in seven days, new data shows.

The number of hospital beds occupied by patients with the flu hit an average of 1,861 a day last week - up 70 per cent on the week before and four times higher than last year when the total stood at 402 patients.

Norovirus cases were also up 10 per cent compared to the week prior, with an average of 837 patients in hospital beds- up 64 per cent on 2023. This time last year there were an average of 511 patients a day in hospital with the vomiting bug and 390 in 2022.

NHS England has warned services “tidal wave” of infections and are bracing for a “quad-demic” of bugs this winter, with the increase in cases of flu, norovirus and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and expected increases of Covid-19.

The figures have been published in the latest weekly snapshot of the performance of hospitals in England this winter.

The report also shows 16.3 per cent of patients,or 14,672 patients, were waiting in ambulances for more than an hour to be handed over to hospitals last week- almost unchanged on the previous week and higher than this point in 2023 when it was 15.2 per cent.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, national medical director for NHS England, said: “The tidal wave of flu cases and other seasonal viruses hitting hospitals is really concerning for patients and for the NHS – the figures are adding to our ‘quad-demic’ worries.

“While the NHS has plans in place to manage additional demand over the busy winter period, with one week left to book your vaccine, I cannot stress enough the importance of getting booked in to protect yourself against serious illness and to avoid ‘festive flu’.”

More to follow...