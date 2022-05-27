✕ Close WHO doctor explains how monkeypox spread among humans

Two further cases of monkeypox have been recorded in Scotland, officials have said. It brings the total number of infections north of the border to three.

Earlier today Northern Ireland and Wales recorded their first cases. The UK Health Security Agency said the risk to the general population remains low despite the rising number of infections.

Officials at the health body also said that they have secured more than 20,000 vaccines to treat monkeypox.

Imavanex, a smallpox vaccine, can also be used to treat monkeypox . The vaccine will be offered to identified close contacts of people diagnosed with monkeypox, the body added.

There are now believed to be 81 cases of monkeypox in the UK.