Liveupdated1653626509

Monkeypox news – live: Two more cases in Scotland as NI and Wales log first infections

The risk to the general population remains low, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) says

Zoe Tidman,Joe Middleton,Namita Singh,Matt Mathers
Friday 27 May 2022 05:41
Comments
WHO doctor explains how monkeypox spread among humans

Two further cases of monkeypox have been recorded in Scotland, officials have said. It brings the total number of infections north of the border to three.

Earlier today Northern Ireland and Wales recorded their first cases. The UK Health Security Agency said the risk to the general population remains low despite the rising number of infections.

Officials at the health body also said that they have secured more than 20,000 vaccines to treat monkeypox.

Imavanex, a smallpox vaccine, can also be used to treat monkeypox . The vaccine will be offered to identified close contacts of people diagnosed with monkeypox, the body added.

There are now believed to be 81 cases of monkeypox in the UK.

Recommended

1653590749

What is the difference between monkeypox and chickenpox?

Although the two diseases share many symptoms, there are several key differences, Rebecca Thomas, our health correspondent, writes,

Read Rebecca’s full report here:

What is the difference between monkeypox and chickenpox?

Although the two diseases share many symptoms, there are several key differences

Matt Mathers26 May 2022 19:45
1653587149

Five bizarre monkeypox conspiracy theories debunked

My colleague Thomas Kingsley debunks some conspiracies surrounding he monkeypox virus:

Five bizarre monkeypox conspiracy theories debunked

Misinformation on the new outbreak has already begun to spread on social media

Matt Mathers26 May 2022 18:45
1653584449

Where is monkeypox in the US?

Monkeypox has now been detected in six US states, after health officials in Washington and California announced separately they were investigating suspected cases in two patients.

Which states is it in and where could it spread to?

My colleagues Gino Spocchia,Rachel Sharp,Bevan Hurley report:

Matt Mathers26 May 2022 18:00
1653579949

ICYMI: Charities warn against stigmatisation of gay and bisexual groups amid outbreak

Charities and campaign groups have warned against the stigmatisation of gay and bisexual people during the monkeypox outbreak.

To date, a total of 71 cases have been detected in the UK, a notable proportion of which have been identified among gay and bisexual men, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Our senior news correspondent Samuel Lovett reports:

Charities warn against ‘lazy homophobic tropes’ amid monkeypox outbreak

Total of 71 infections detected in UK to date

Matt Mathers26 May 2022 16:45
1653576736

Scotland cases being treated and risk remains low

Public Health Scotland has confirmed the individuals are now receiving care and treatment and close contacts are being identified and provided with health information and vaccines where appropriate.

Dr Nick Phin, director of public health science and medical director at Public Health Scotland, said the risk to the public is low.

He added: "Public Health Scotland (PHS) is working with NHS boards and wider partners in Scotland and the UK to investigate the source of these infections.

"We have well-established and robust infection control procedures for dealing with such cases of infectious disease and these are being strictly followed.

"Anyone with an unusual blister-like rash or small number of blister-like sores on any part of their body, including their genital area, should avoid close contact with others and seek medical advice if they have any concerns."

Matt Mathers26 May 2022 15:52
1653575821

Two further cases record in Scotland

Two further cases of monkeypox have been recorded in Scotland, officials have said.

It brings the total number of infections north of the border to three.

Wales and Northern Ireland recorded registered their first cases earlier today.

Matt Mathers26 May 2022 15:37
1653575449

Recap: Signs and symptoms of Monkeypox

What are the signs and symptoms of Monkeypox and what should you look out for?

My colleague Joe Sommerlad reports:

Signs and symptoms of Monkeypox: What to look for and how it spreads

Tropical disease is now detected in UK, US, Spain and Portugal

Our video team has also put together this short video clips explaining everything you need to know:

Monkeypox: How does the virus spread and what are the symptoms?
Matt Mathers26 May 2022 15:30
1653575380

Two further cases recorded in Scotland

Two further cases of Monkeypox have been recorded in Scotland, officials said.

It brings the total number of infection loggeed north of the border to three.

Wales and Northern Ireland registered their first cases earlier today.

Matt Mathers26 May 2022 15:29
1653574315

Virologist Dr Sarah Pitt to answer your questions

A reminder that virologist Dr Sarah Pitt is answering your questions on the monkeypox virus.

Pop your questions in the comments section of the article below and Dr Pitt will answer as many as she can:

Got questions about monkeypox? Submit your questions to an expert

Got questions about monkeypox? Take part in our ‘Ask Me Anything’ with an expert

Matt Mathers26 May 2022 15:11
1653573649

Africa CDC warns against monkeypox vaccine hoarding

The acting director of Africa’s top public health agency said on Thursday that he hoped vaccine hoarding, as seen by wealthier nations during the Covid pandemic, would not be repeated with the current monkeypox outbreak.

Monkeypox, a usually mild viral infection, is endemic in the African countries of Cameroon, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo and Nigeria and now spreading throughout the rest of the world.

“Vaccines should go to where it is needed the most and equitably, so based on risk, and not on who can be able to buy it,” Ahmed Ogwell Ouma, acting director of the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, told a weekly press briefing on Thursday.

“We are working with all our member states on the continent to step up surveillance for monkeypox,” he said.

Matt Mathers26 May 2022 15:00

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in