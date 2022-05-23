Monkeypox news – live: WHO says world faces ‘formidable’ challenges from virus as cases near 100
Infections in UK more than double to 20
The head of the World Health Organisation has described monkeypox as a new “formidable” challenge to the global community alongside the Covid-19 pandemic and the invasion of Ukraine, as the agency warned of rising cases of the virus.
Addressing the UN’s World Health Assembly in Geneva, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the Covid pandemic is not the only crisis in the world and warned of a “formidable convergence” of disease and other natural calamities fuelled by climate change and geopolitics.
The global health agency confirmed that there are 92 confirmed cases of monkeypox around the world and another 28 suspected infections, with the countries affected including the US, the UK, Canada, Australia and at least nine EU nations. The WHO list did not include Israel, Switzerland and Austria, which have since confirmed their own cases.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has confirmed 20 cases of the disease in the UK alone.
Meanwhile, in his first public comments on the disease, Joe Biden said the rising cases of monkeypox were something “to be concerned about”. The US health authorities said they are investigating a third possible case of the virus.
Biden says monkeypox cases something to 'be concerned about'
In his first public comment on the virus, US president Joe Biden said on Sunday that the spike in cases in the world shows there was something “to be concerned about”.
He said: “It is a concern in that if it were to spread it would be consequential.”
He spoke to reporters at Osan Air Base in South Korea, where he visited troops before taking off for Japan to continue his first trip to Asia as president.
“They haven’t told me the level of exposure yet but it is something that everybody should be concerned about,” Mr
Biden said. He added that work was underway to determine what vaccine might be effective. Jake Sullivan, the president’s national security adviser, told reporters aboard the flight to Tokyo that the US has a supply of “vaccine that is relevant to treating monkeypox.”
“We have vaccine available to be deployed for that purpose,” he said.
The US has two confirmed cases of monkeypox, with another 50 suspected in the country.
WHO says outbreak in countries is highly unusual
A senior World Health Organisation (WHO) adviser said the latest outbreak of monkeypox in countries where the virus is not endemic is highly unusual as a meeting was convened “because of the urgency of the situation”.
David Heymann, the senior WHO adviser, said the health agency is working on further guidance for countries on how to mitigate the spread of monkeypox, as cases have reached 100-mark globally.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “As we speak our colleagues around the world are responding to outbreaks of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo, monkeypox and hepatitis of unknown cause and complex humanitarian crises in Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Somalia, South Sudan, the Syrian Arab Republic, Ukraine and Yemen.
“We face a formidable convergence of disease, drought, famine and war, fuelled by climate change, inequity and geopolitical rivalry,” the WHO head added.
Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, where a majority of cases have been detected, cases are expected to rise more in summers.
“As we enter the summer season … with mass gatherings, festivals and parties, I am concerned that transmission could accelerate”.
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of monkeypox on Monday 23 May.
