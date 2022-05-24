✕ Close WHO doctor explains how monkeypox spread among humans

Monkeypox cases in Britain have almost tripled as further infections continue to be reported in the United States.

The latest set of figures released by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) on Monday afternoon confirmed that the number of cases in England is up by 36, bringing the total number of monkeypox cases confirmed since May 7 to 56.

Scotland confirmed its first case on the same day, bringing the total to 57.

Meanwhile in the US there have been reports of monkeypox infections in Utah, New York, Massachusetts and Florida.

It comes as sexual activity at raves in Europe may have sparked the international monkeypox outbreak, a leading advisor to the World Health Organisation has said.

Dr David Heymann, who formerly headed the global public health body’s emergencies department, said the leading theory focussed on sexual transmission at two events in Spain and Belgium.

There have been more than 100 confirmed or suspected monkeypox infections around the world in the current outbreak, which have mostly been in Europe.