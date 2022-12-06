Tributes to ‘bright and talented’ girl, 5, who died after catching Strep A

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A school has paid tribute to a “bright and talented” girl who has died after contracting a Strep A bacterial infection.

Stella-Lily McCorkindale has been named as the Belfast child who had become the ninth to die in the UK’s recent outbreak.

Ireland is also investigating another death of a child for a possible link to a Strep A infection.

Stella-Lily McCorkindale is the ninth child to have passed away in the current outbreak (Go Fund Me)

The bacteria usually only causes mild illness, but there has been an increase in cases of serious invasive disease this season.

At least nine children have died in the UK following an infection in recent weeks, including seven-year-old Hanna Roap from Wales and four-year-old Muhammad Ibrahim Ali from Buckinghamshire.

earlier confirmed the death of a pupil in its P2 year group, where children are usually aged between five and six.

On Tuesday afternoon, staff at Black Mountain Primary School in Belfast paid tribute to pupil s Stella-Lilly.

“The thoughts of the entire school are with Stella-Lily’s family and friends at this sad and difficult time,” the school said in a statement.

“Stella-Lily was a very bright and talented little girl, and very popular with both staff and children, and will be greatly missed by everyone at school.

“To assist in supporting our pupils and staff at this sad time, additional trained staff from the Education Authority critical incident response team have been engaged and will be providing support to the school.

“We recognise that this news may cause worry amongst our school community and we want to reassure parents that we continue to work closely with the Public Health Agency at this time.”

Parents of the youngest pupils at the school received a letter from the Public Health Agency on Friday to tell them a pupil had been diagnosed with a severe form of Strep A.

In Co Down, two children were admitted to hospital, a primary school principal said.

Hanna Roap, seven, died from the infection in Penarth Wales (Family handout)

Michael Peacock, head of Brackenagh West Primary School, close to Kilkeel, said one child from his school remained in hospital on Tuesday. He said 34 children out of 48 were off school that day.

Strep A usually causes a mild infection leading to sore throats or scarlet fever which can easily be treated with antibiotics.

However, in rare cases, it can get into the bloodstream and turn into a potentially life-threatening illness called invasive Group A Strep (iGAS) disease.

The Public Health Agency said there were 122 cases of scarlet fever across Northern Ireland in November. This was described as unusual as scarlet fever usually strikes in the spring. In the previous two Novembers, there was 13 and two cases respectively.

Muhammad Ibrahim Ali passed away last month in Buckinghamshire (Just Giving)

The number of cases of invasive group A strep (iGAS) which is the most severe and unusual form of infection – is 33 so far in 2022, compared to 55 in 2018 and 72 in 2019.

In England, health authorities say the number of both scarlet fever and iGAS infections are higher than usual for this time of year.

They have urged parents to talk to a health professional if their child shows signs of deteriorating after a bout of scarlet fever, a sore throat, or a respiratory infection.

After the death of a child in Northern Ireland, Dr Joanne McClean from its Public Health Agency said: “Scarlet fever usually clears up after about a week, but anyone who thinks they or a child may have it should contact a GP for a diagnosis and appropriate treatment.

“To limit the spread of scarlet fever it is also important to practise good hygiene by washing hands with warm water and soap, not sharing drinking glasses or utensils, and covering the nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing.

The director of public health added: “People should also stay away from nursery, school or work for 24 hours after taking the first dose of antibiotics.

“The PHA has issued an urgent message to all primary and secondary care healthcare providers alerting them to increases in group A streptococcal infection. Acting quickly if you suspect anyone has this infection could make a difference to the outcomes.”

Additional reporting by Press Association