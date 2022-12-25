The purity of Lionel Messi fulfilling his destiny for Argentina contrasted with the murky backdrop that was the Qatar World Cup to define sport in 2022. But while Messi’s new territory provides fulfilment after his journey to match – and now surpass – Diego Maradona, another breakthrough on the pitch saw fresh vigour and enlightenment for what is to come. England’s Lionesses secured Euro 2022 glory, the first major women’s trophy, masterminded by Sarina Wiegman, who has quickly fixed minds on next year’s World Cup. The bar has been raised. English women’s football changed forever.

If Fifa naively expected the world to “stick to football” throughout their showpiece event, Qatar 2022 made sure the beautiful game and sport will forever be entwined with politics.

The scandal surrounding human rights rose from the moment the first brick was laid for Qatar’s collection of spaceship stadia that rose in the desert and was followed by Iranian players protesting against the brutality suffered back home and then the feeble nature of eight nations, including England and Wales, over the hapless OneLove armband to protest against social injustice.