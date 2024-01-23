‘Betterment burnout’ is making us miserable – having fun is crucial too

January is the strangest month of the year, a month when nobody does what they want to do. Preachy TikTokkers, opportunistic supplement salesmen and gym membership pushers have won, and poor old January is now dedicated to collective hand-wringing, rampant spending on collagen powder, and self-denial, as we embark upon increasingly expensive and extreme self-improvement plans.

I’ve been there. I’ve pushed myself to the limits of self-denial and self-improvement and experienced betterment burnout. When I was finishing my first book, I kicked off a new year with a series of resolutions. I set my alarm for 5.30am so I could have an “endorphin-boosting” run before opening my laptop. I read that sugar, gluten and caffeine cause mood swings, so I cut them out. I would do everything right. What could possibly go wrong? Quite a lot, it turns out. Three months later I was at an all-time low and begging my GP for antidepressants.

But it started well. Buoyed up by the motivational messages swamping my Instagram feed, surrounded by others setting ambitious betterment goals for the year ahead, I was excited about the new improved me. Self-help speak flitted through my mind: I would be a highly effective person! I’d fire on all cylinders! I’d be at the top of my game! Show me a human who doesn’t think that if we grant ourselves eight hours of sleep, regular exercise sessions, minimal booze and healthy eating, we’ll uncover previously untapped reserves of energy, unleash our creativity, and generally take life to the next level? And I’ll admit it: vanity also played a part. I gleefully anticipated fringe benefits like a leaner body, youthful skin and a serene glow.