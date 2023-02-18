Jump to content

What lessons from history can Keir Starmer draw on when choosing his chief of staff?

The leader of His Majesty’s opposition may be choosing the person who will be at his side for the duration of not just his time in opposition but perhaps – if fortune favours Labour – an entire premiership, write Patrick Law and Michelle Clement

Saturday 18 February 2023 10:00
Comments
Jonathan Powell, Keir Starmer and Tony Blair

As Tony Blair entered Downing Street for the first time as prime minister in May 1997, a few steps ahead of him walked a new, powerful political constitutional creature: his No 10 chief of staff.

With the precedent established, every prime minister since has followed the Blair innovation in one form or another. Now Keir Starmer is searching for a candidate that could fulfil that role, leading preparations for power and then easing the transition to government if Labour wins.

Since Jonathan Powell, the chief of staff is the most important piece in the advisory jigsaw that potential prime ministers need to assemble. For Blair, the aim was a powerful group of political advisers able to provide the high-quality central direction and leadership from within Downing Street that was believed to be absent from John Major’s government. In addition, they were to address the perception that the government machine had absorbed the values and instincts of the Conservative government that had been in power for 18 years.

