As the bloody invasion of Ukraine continues, one Russian social media influencer has offered her viewers a grim life hack: “how to start an armored personnel carrier.”

In the tutorial video, which was originally posted a year ago, the TikTok and Instagram star Nastya Tuman drives what appears to be an armored vehicle for transporting Russian soldiers. On Sunday, Ms Tuman reposted the footage with a new introduction.

“If you happen to find a free or abandoned armored personnel carrier, here’s a life hack on how to start it,” she says cheerfully before flipping on several switches and buttons, bringing the rusting vehicle into motion.

As of Tuesday, the video had garnered 9.1 million views on TikTok, and more than 36,000 likes on Instagram.

Russia began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine last Thursday, starting the largest ground war in Europe since World War II. As the onslaught continues, reports have emerged of Russian troops abandoning their vehicles after meeting fierce Ukrainian resistance or running out of fuel.

Ms Tuman, who according to the news site Marca was born in Ukraine, appears to be offering advice on what to do with those vehicles. At the end of her caption for the TikTok video, she added a hashtag meaning “how to run BTR,” referring to the Russian “Bronetransportyor” personnel carrier.

But according to Marca, Ms Tuman has said the video is only meant to be funny, and she does not intend to encourage violence. The Independent has reached out to her for further comment.

Meanwhile, viewers are gushing over the video in multiple languages.

“Glory to Ukraine, visit us here, we need [you]!” one Instagram viewer commented in Russian. “Thanks for the helpful video!”

“I have no clue what she is saying but I know Ukrainians are the bravest people on earth!” wrote one English-speaking viewer on TikTok.

“I want to marry this woman,” another commented. “Tell my husband I loved him but tank woman is love.”

“Wartime TikTok is a very wild place,” someone else observed.