Five people have died in a Russian airstrike that damaged a Ukraine TV tower in Kyiv.

The death toll was given by emergency services, and reported by Ukrainian news agency Interfax.

Five other people were injured in the blast, that was launched by Vladimir Putin’s forces, officials have said.

The Ukraine Ministry of Internal Affairs said television channels would be off-air for a while after the explosion in the Shevchenkivsky district of the capital.

Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the ministry, posted footage on social media of the attack that happened on the sixth day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian foreign ministry said the TV tower is near a memorial site that commemorates the victims of Babyn Yar, one of the biggest single massacres of Jews during the Nazi Holocaust.

Earlier, Moscow urged residents to leave Kyiv while a huge Russian convoy of armoured vehicles, tanks and other military equipment spanning more than 40 miles has been seen in satellite images approaching the city.